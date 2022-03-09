QUINCY — The Friends of the Log Cabins Association will be offering a workshop teaching the skills of chinking and daubing the inside of one of the cabins located on Quinsippi Island.
Participants in the workshop will learn restoration and repair strategies that result in high quality and near-original appearance with lower maintenance requirements. Log cabin expert Joe Gallagher will lead the workshop over a five-day period, from April 4 through April 8 beginning at noon each day. The workshop will consist of both lectures and instruction as well as hands-on work.
Class size is limited, in order to maximize the hands on involvement. Total cost for the workshop is $125 with lunches included. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination and booster is required.
For more information on the workshop and for registration, please visit logcabinvillagequincyil.com or the Friends of the Log Cabin Village Facebook page.
