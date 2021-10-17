Louis Tretter and Quincy’s 1913 Three-I League champions

By the time 25-year-old Louis A. Tretter signed with the 1910 Quincy Vets of the Central Association, he was a well-traveled journeyman pitcher who began playing semi-pro baseball at age 15. It was a good year for Tretter who posted a 28-13 record and the Vets who took the Central Association championship.
The Quincy team joined the Three-I League in 1911. While the Central Association teams were Class D or the lowest level of professional baseball, the Three-I league was two notches up at Class B. That first year, the Quincy team, now called the Infants, took third place with a 71-63 record. “Little Louie”, as he was called by the local fans, went 18-8.
The 1912 club dropped the nickname Infants and chose Old Soldiers. Since they were a veteran team, the moniker fit. The fans and the newspapers around the league thought Crybabies was more fitting as the team was known as a bunch of complainers. Fourth place was all they could do. Tretter had an off year, winning 14 while losing 18 games.
Losing teams have attendance problems and the lackluster 1912 team couldn’t draw a crowd. The Daily Herald said: “It takes attendance to run a ball team and to hold a franchise. Quincy fans want good ball, but no association can furnish that on a total attendance of 31,000 for the season and a salary limit of $2,500 a month.” The writer further explained that Quincy needed to boost attendance to 50,000 for the local ownership to be profitable and field a good ball club.
The Jan. 4, 1913 Daily Herald announced that the Quincy Baseball Association would make major changes. They reported that there would be a new park, new manager, and new team in the coming year.
The long-time head of the Quincy Baseball Association stepped down and G. A. Urban, a prominent businessman, was elected president. He immediately instructed the new manager, Tom Hackett, to find some young players for the team. Hackett was successful, arriving in mid-April with seven men.
Construction on the new ballpark was slow, leaving the team little choice but to return to Sportsman’s Park. That did not deter Quincy Mayor Garner from proclaiming Thursday, April 24, 1913 —opening day — to be a half-day holiday. Eager to check out their new manager and team, 2,972 fans turned out to see the home team lose to the Davenport, Iowa Blue Sox.
The losses continued and five weeks into the season the Quincy Colts, the name the Daily Whig gave the team, were in the Three-I League cellar with a 15–22 record. Hackett’s youth movement was producing more losses than wins.
And then it happened. It was a call at second, where everyone but the umpire thought the runner was safe. The May 22 Daily Whig reported: “There were many at the ballpark, who accused the umpire, McNulty, of losing the game for Quincy.” Rightfully, as the paper reported, “as the umpire called several bad ones, and as it happened, they were all against the home team.”
Losing games on close calls was happening too often for Tom Hackett to let this go by. His profanity-laced protest immediately resulted in expulsion from the game. Louis Tretter, who was coaching third, colorfully told McNulty what he thought of both him and the call. He was promptly fined $5 and ordered to the bench. Nick Kahl now went toe to toe with the umpire, and his choice words cost him a five spot too.
Hackett was not finished with McNulty. After the game he confronted and verbally assaulted the umpire. McNulty now wanted retribution, and the league’s commissioner agreed with him, giving Hackett a 30-day suspension and a $100 fine “for the use of profane and insulting language.”
President Urban and the Quincy Baseball Association were in a pickle. Hackett was not only the club’s manager he was also the backup catcher. Arm trouble had plagued him, making it impossible for him to throw anyone out stealing. The club was also losing money. The team could not pay for both a bench manager and a second catcher. With Hackett unable to play, another catcher was a must. Hackett was given his unconditional release.
On June 25, the board named second baseman Nick Kahl, the manager. The 34-year-old Kahl was an experienced veteran, having made it to the Big Show where he played the 1905 season for the American League Cleveland Naps. When he took over, the Quincy club’s record stood at 25-33. They were dead last.
On July 9, Louis Tretter, the Colt’s diminutive spitballer, took the mound against the Bloomington Bloomers. Winning 4-1, Tretter went the distance, holding the Bloomers to five hits. The team was now in first place. The following day’s Daily Journal headline said it all: “Quincy Club Goes from Bottom to Top of League in 12 Playing Days, Setting a New Record for Base Ball World.”
After reaching the top of the heap, Kahl’s Klimbers never looked back, finishing the season five games up on the pack. The Sept. 4 Daily Herald wrote: “There are no more ifs and ands. It is settled. Quincy has won the 1913 pennant of the Three Eye league.”
At a cost of $20,000, League Park, the new home of the Quincy Baseball Club, opened on July 29, 1913. The board kept its promise of a new ballpark, a new manager, and a new team. The 1913 Three-I League Championship was something for the ages.
The 1913 Quincy team compiled a 79-60 record while Louis Tretter went 22-9 for the season. He would play two more seasons in Quincy before being sold to the Fort Worth Panthers in 1916 where he went 21–14. Arm trouble ended his career in 1917.
In 1913, Louis had married a Quincy girl, Elsie Eberhardt, and when his professional baseball career ended the couple returned to the Gem City. After having several jobs, he began work with the Gardner-Denver Company in 1933. Louis Tretter died March 9, 1956.
Sources
