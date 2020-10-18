University of Missouri Extension agricultural business specialist Wesley Tucker says it’s a good time for beef producers to take advantage of stronger than normal prices for culled cattle.
When COVID-19 led to backlogs in beef processing plants, producers held cattle longer before getting them to market. Cattle gained extra weight while held in the feedlot.
Ground beef uses trimmings to increase fat content in lean meat and improve texture and flavor. Demand for hamburger increased during COVID-19 as more people ate at home instead of restaurants or schools, and as a result, the market for culled cows is stronger at a time when it usually drops, Tucker said.
Higher prices give producers an opportunity to clear the farm of extra cattle to feed during the winter.
To take advantage of the opportunity, do pregnancy checks on cows as soon as possible, and consider early weaning to market open cull cows before prices drop.
More guidelines on culling a cattle herd are available in “Culling the Commercial Cow Herd: BIF Fact Sheet” at extension2.missouri.edu/g2036.
Beef record-keeping project
MU Extension began a three-year project in March to help beef producers improve whole-herd record-keeping.
Extension specialists in Columbia, Albany and Savannah worked with three northwestern Missouri producers to record and compare whole-herd production data, livestock specialist Shawn Deering said. By comparing individual and herd data to regional and national standards, they hope to help producers decide which cows to keep and which ones to cull.
Specialists collected data on cows and calves. They evaluated age, breed, weight, body condition score, disposition and days pregnant, if available. They gathered birth date, breed, sex, dam, sire (if available) and weight on calves.
“Early data collection has already generated some interesting information related to mature cow weight,” Deering said.
Specialists compared data from the 500 head of cows to accepted industry standards, he said. National industry standards may differ greatly from regional herd data.
For example, producers, veterinarians, beef nutritionists and university experts accept 1,200 pounds as the industry standard. But cows used in this project weighed from 662 to 1,730 pounds. “There is a 1,068-pound difference between the lightest cow weighed and the heaviest cow,” Deering said.
The lightest animal was a first-calf heifer and the heaviest was a 7-year-old mature cow. “Obviously the age gap does explain part of the difference, but that is still a wide range,” he said.
Environment, forage base and marketing plan all should factor in to the ideal cow size for individual producers, Deering said. Bigger cows consumer more feed and cost more to maintain.
“Our hope is that this project will give us a good idea of current average cow size in northwest Missouri and serve as a guide to determine what the ideal for our area might be,” he said.