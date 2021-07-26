ATLAS, Ill. — The body of a missing Hull man was found Sunday night in a creek bed south of Atlas on Ill. 96.
The Pike County Sheriff’s Department said Ronald Abney, 82, was found at 5:03 p.m.
The department said it appears the vehicle Abney was operating left the road sometime Friday afternoon where it crashed into the creek bed.
Abney was reported missing on Friday night when he didn’t return home. Abney’s family along with first responders, neighbors and members of the Pike County community searched areas where Abney was thought to have been, including air searches.
Video surveillance of Abney’s vehicle near Hardin and again in Pleasant Hill on Friday afternoon assisted in narrowing the search area.
The Illinois State Police is handling the crash investigation.