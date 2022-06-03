Ned L. Snider, 86, residing in Arlington, Virginia, died May 27, 2022. He was born in St. Louis, Missouri on March 31, 1936. His parents were Clyde and Irene Snider.
Ned spent his early years in St. Louis. At the age of 12, his family moved to Nyssa, Oregon. It was there he spent his youth and high school years. He returned to St. Louis for college and medical school attending Washington University.
Ned married Doris Trautvetter on January 20, 1962. They met at Barnes Hospital where Doris was a nurse and Ned was a medical student intern. Ned completed his residency in Ophthalmology at the University of Louisville, Louisville General and Associated Hospital, 1963-1967. Ned and Doris had three children: Stephen, Sonja, and Rebecca.
From 1967 to 1969, Ned was an eye specialist with the United States Air Force in Ankara, Turkey where he was the only United States military ophthalmologist in a region that stretched from Greece to Pakistan. From 1969 to 1970, as a Major in the Air Force, he was assigned Chief of Ophthalmology at Mather Air Force Base in Sacramento, California.
In 1970, after three years of military service, Ned began his Ophthalmology practice in Quincy, Illinois. In 1986, with Shortridge Construction Company, Ned built a medical building where he moved his practice and continued practicing ophthalmology there until his retirement in 1996. He was very fond of his staff who became like family to him.
He was certified by the American Board of Ophthalmology and was a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons. He was a member of Blessing Hospital medical staff (past Board of Trustees member), St. Mary’s Hospital medical staff (past Chief of Staff and past Chairman of the Department of Surgery), American and Illinois Medical Associations, American Academy of Ophthalmology, Quincy Satellite of the Illinois Eye Bank (past director), Eye Bank Association of America (patron member), and Adams County Medical Society (past president). He was a founding member of the American Intraocular Implant Society (now the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery).
Ned was a member of the Lions Club International, Ursa Chapter (past president). For over 20 years, he was on the executive board of the Saukee Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America (past president). In 1989, the Council awarded him the Silver Beaver Award for distinguished service of an adult Scout leader.
Ned’s faith was essential to him. He relied on it daily and stayed active in his churches. He helped to found the New Beginnings Church in Quincy. After moving to Arlington, he attended Cherrydale Baptist Church.
Ned would say a great formation for him in his youth was working at the potato packing sheds in Oregon. While it was strenuous physical labor, he loved the work and being close to the farm. He was able to continue his interest in agriculture through Doris’s family farm in Tioga. He enjoyed being with people who farm and so he eventually bought a farm for himself where he loved spending time outside, talking with local farmers about their crops, coming up with projects to improve the land (particularly planting trees), and getting his children and their friends involved in those projects. He especially loved driving tractors.
Ned was a great storyteller and a great listener. He enjoyed conversation with anyone about anything. He never met a stranger. His contagious laugh and joy for life, including a delicious dessert, were known by all who knew him.
The heartbreak of his life was the death of his son, Stephen, at the age of 20 due to a winter car accident. Stephen was following in his father’s footsteps by attending Washington University with the dream to attend medical school. Although Ned was devastated, he guided his family through with his faith and perseverance. He would not let their tragic loss break his family. He continued to seek joy in his journey and his faith grew deeper. With the birth of grandchildren, he found a new excitement in his life. He said his greatest title was “Papa”.
In 2015, Ned and Doris moved to Arlington, Virginia to help their family. They resided with their daughters and sons-in-law, whom they consider as sons. Through this experience, he was able to spend time with his grandchildren, attend their activities, travel as a family, and continue to shape their lives. He was cherished by all his family and extended family.
In addition to his wife, Ned is survived by Nick and Sonja (Snider) DeCarlo and their children Nicholas DeCarlo and Stephen DeCarlo and Greg and Becky (Snider) Ruffennach and their children Rachel Ruffennach, Stephen Ruffennach, and Michael Ruffennach.
He is survived by many cousins on the Snider side. The Trautvetter family became an important part of his family life. He is survived by his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Charles and Delma Jean (Trautvetter) Hardy of Tucson, Arizona, their son Eric Hardy of Tucson, Arizona and his children Charlie and Maggie; nieces and nephews: Timothy Trautvetter of Tioga, Illinois, Patrick and Amy (Jingst) Moody of West Palm Beach, Florida and their children, Christopher (and Cristi) Moody, Sean Moody and Jessica (and Dan) Bruce , Jeff and Cindy (Jingst) Miller of Indianapolis, Indiana and their children Joy (and Jayson) Higbee, Jeremy (and Kasey) Miller, and Patti (and Jacob) Lueck and grandchildren.
Ned was preceded in death by his brother, Lee Snider, his brothers-in-law, Calvin Jingst and Eugene Trautvetter, his sister-in-law, Naomi Trautvetter Jingst, his niece, Lynne Trautvetter, his nephew, Randy Trautvetter, and his son, Stephen Snider.
The family will hold a private burial in Tioga, Illinois where Ned will be buried next to his son, Stephen.
Condolences may be sent to The Snider Family, 3033 Wilson Blvd., Ste. E-106, Arlington, VA 22201.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to nonprofit organizations to plant trees and improve the land: Bella Ease, 707 Broadway, Quincy, Illinois 62301 or https://bellaease.com/donate/ or Mississippi Valley Hunters and Fishermen’s Association, 1049 East 145 3rd Street, Quincy, Illinois 62305 or https://www.mvhfa.com/
