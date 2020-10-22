Hannibal, Mo. — Four billboards featuring works by area artists were recently installed in the Hannibal area. These are part of the Hannibal Arts Council’s 6th Annual ART IN THE OPEN billboard contest, a collaborative project of HAC, Independent’s Service Company and Lamar Outdoor Advertising of Hannibal. In addition to physical billboards, winners have been featured on digital billboards in Hannibal, Quincy and Keokuk.
The selection committee chose four winners in the Adult Division and one winner in the Youth Division. Artists featured on the new billboards are:
Kelly Eddington of Monroe City MO – “Dandelion with Violets” – Watercolor. Billboard is located on northbound Highway 61 in Palmyra just past Wilco.
Rachel Loyd of Quincy IL – “Euphoria” – Mixed Media. Billboard is located on Mark Twain Avenue by former Yesway gas station.
Victoria Taylor of Quincy IL – “Man Who Stands Tall” – Oil. Billboard is located on northbound Highway 61 south of Hannibal just past Injun Joe Campgrounds.
Youth Division winner Josie Zeiger of New London MO – “Lipstick Stain” – Oil. Billboard is located on northbound Highway 61 just past Poage Chevy/Buick.
The deadline to enter the 7th Annual ART IN THE OPEN Billboard Contest is January 31, 2021. Youth ages 8 to 17 and professional and non-professional artists 18 years of age or older who live within a 50-mile radius of Hannibal are invited to submit images of original works for the contest, Complete guidelines for the 7th Annual ART IN THE OPEN Billboard Contest are available at hannibalarts.com on Gallery page under Art in the Open.