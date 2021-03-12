HANNIBAL, Mo. — New construction is being planned at the Sodalis Nature Preserve in Hannibal.
“We are out for bid for the new restrooms at Sodalis,” said Andy Dorian, the city’s director of central services, during the March meeting of the Hannibal Tree Board. “It will go right there off the entrance to the parking lot. Hopefully in the next couple of months that will be completed.”
The Sodalis restrooms will be similar to the one now located in Kiwanis Park on the riverfront.
“These restrooms are extremely durable. It is 100% concrete so it can be flooded and cleaned up,” Dorian said last year. “The restroom will be as vandal proof as it can be.”
An additional project is also under consideration.
“What we would like to do next is some sort of shelter which can be the beginning of a nature education area where people can gather and have programs,” Dorian said.
Kristy Trevathan, tree board president, believes such a structure would be popular.
“I have been on a lot of the nature hikes (at Sodalis) and people are coming in 15 minutes, 20 minutes prior to it starting and waiting for everybody, so it will be a great place to gather,” she said. “State parks have them. It doesn’t have to be anything real fancy.”
“It will be a covered area, but not a traditional looking shelter,” Dorian said. “It will be more like you would see at a state park.”
Trevathan said the area will benefit from informational storyboards.
“They can either be about plants (in Sodalis), or they can be about the bats, or they could be about the history of it,” she said. “There will be a real opportunity there.”
Once the construction is completed in Sodalis Trevathan foresees the opportunity to plant some trees.
“That would be a real good area to plant some of these (wetland) trees because that area will flood,” she said, who believes the tree planting in Sodalis would best occur in the fall.