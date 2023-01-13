BEARDSTOWN, Ill. — Residents of Beardstown are launching a new food pantry to serve the needs to of the community with the support of Dot Foods.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Joe and Sarah Engelbrecht saw the need for food support in the community. The couple worked to establish an on-campus food pantry for students at Beardstown High School before realizing they wanted to do more.
The new pantry will be set up at 121 East Second Street in Beardstown and will be laid out similar to a grocery story. Clients are able to select the types and amounts of food they need for their families. Research done by the Engelbrechts showed that this style of pantry provides higher satisfaction among clients, and less waste overall as people select the items they prefer.
Dot Foods of Mount Sterling was one of the early local sponsors for the pantry, donation $20,000 and 5,000 pounds of food to fill the shelves for the opening weekend. Dot has pledged to give continued support to the pantry and the community as a whole.
In order to provide services full time at the pantry, the Engelbrechts are asking for volunteers to help. Anyone interested in volunteering their time, or for more information about the pantry, visit the Beardstown Food Pantry Facebook page.
The Beardstown Food Pantry officially opens 1-3 p.m. on Sunday, which will be the regular hours going forward. More days may be added later based on community response and volunteer support.
