A new home for regenerative agriculture research, education and outreach launched this fall at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign with grant support from Fresh Taste.
The Illinois Regenerative Agriculture Initiative brings together researchers on campus and stakeholders in Illinois and beyond to create agriculture and food systems resilient to climate change and to improve soil and water quality, support healthy communities and enhance food security.
“The aim of regenerative agriculture is to advance the triple bottom line in agriculture — productivity, profitability and environmental health — in a way that enhances food security, reinvigorates rural and urban communities and restores the natural systems that life depends on,” said Adam Davis, head of the Department of Crop Sciences at Illinois and lead investigator on the Fresh Taste grant.
Regenerative agriculture distinguishes itself from, and yet encompasses, other conventional and sustainable approaches such as organic production and no-till. Rather than dictating specific on-farm practices, regenerative agriculture is laser-focused on metrics and outcomes.
IRAI is offering multiple seed grants in an open request for proposals. These competitive grants will be awarded to interdisciplinary teams composed of Illinois scholars and farming or food-system shareholders who address key metrics of regenerative agriculture and health parameters — soil health parameters, on-farm biodiversity or community health and resilience.
The Institute for Sustainability, Energy and Environment, an interdisciplinary research institute at Illinois, oversees IRAI along with leaders from the Department of Crop Sciences, the College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences and University of Illinois Extension.
“Regenerative agriculture is a promising approach to transforming the agricultural system to make it economically and environmentally sustainable,” said Madhu Khanna, ISEE Interim Director and ACES Distinguished Professor in the Department of Agricultural and Consumer Economics.
Regenerative agriculture expert and crop sciences alumna Emily Heaton, currently of Iowa State University, returns to Illinois in January to help lead IRAI. She will join the crop sciences department as professor of regenerative agriculture and Extension specialist.
“The IRAI is a true land-grant effort, and I am excited to work alongside stakeholders to return value to their operations, our landscapes and our communities,” Heaton said.
4-H goes online
Missouri youths ages 5 to 18 and the volunteers and faculty who serve them have access this fall to projects in 4-H goes Online through Canvas, an easy-to-use online learning platform.
Projects will be available in several areas — Clover Kids, shooting sports, engineering and technology, environmental science and natural resources, plant and animal science, healthy living, leadership and personal development and communication and expressive art.
“Our Canvas platform encourages youth to explore their potential sparks at home regardless of constraints such as time, location or group size,” said Chelsea Corkins, a MU Extension county engagement specialist in 4-H youth development based in Saline County.
The online Canvas option also gives youths a chance to match with an instructor and other youths throughout the state who share their interests and passion for projects, as not all in-person clubs can offer every project, Corkins said.
The research-based Canvas curriculum helps youths learn through online videos, lesson plans for use at home, discussion boards with peers and videoconferencing with lead instructors. New opportunities spanning multiple project areas will offer new experiences and engage a variety of communities.
“The best part about this new project is that you can participate with Missouri 4-H whether you are currently in a 4-H club, looking for a club or simply interested in seeing the course,” said Sarah Morefield, field specialist in 4-H youth development and statewide Canvas manager.
“We plan to put together project kits and USB drives that can be mailed to families without stable internet so that the time and effort being put into this online course will truly benefit all of our Missouri 4-H community.”
All registrations go through the 4-H Online system. Families may sign up online anytime during the program year. An annual $5 registration fee gives families access to all 4-H programming and project within the 4-H Canvas course.
More information is available online at 4h.missouri.edu.