MONROE CITY, Mo. — Two Center teens were injured in a Friday night crash southeast of Monroe City.
QUINCY — No serious injuries were reported in a car-tractor collision Friday morning on U.S. 24.
QUINCY — The city of Quincy is seeking an Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program grant of more than $1 million to help fund the Sixth Str…
STAFF REPORT
MOUNT STERLING, Ill. — A Quincy man was ticketed in a Friday morning crash just south of Mount Sterling.
BARRY, Ill. — A Hannibal, Mo., man was injured in a Friday morning crash on Interstate 72 near Barry.
QUINCY — A grant program to encourage innovative startup businesses to set up shop in Quincy is under consideration by city officials.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Illinois Lottery's "Lucky Day Lotto" game were:
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois set another new record Friday for coronavirus infections, fueled by a large increase in testing.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon's drawing of the Illinois Lottery's "LuckyDay Lotto Midday" game were:
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ These Illinois lotteries were drawn Friday:
ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) — A 3-year-old boy was fatally shot at an apartment building in Rockford, police said Friday.
CHICAGO (AP) — After seeing a significant drop in the number of pre-kindergarten and special education students enrolled in its online classes…