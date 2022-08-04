SPRINGFIELD, Ill — Beginning Friday and lasting through Aug. 14, Illinois will reduce its sales tax rate from 6.25% to 1.25% for certain clothing items costing less than $125 and school supplies.

The “tax holiday” was included in Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s “family relief plan,” one prong of several bills making up the Fiscal Year 2023 operating budget. The tax breaks passed with nearly unanimous support in the General Assembly and provided an estimated $1.8 billion in tax relief for Illinoisans.

Capitol News Illinois is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news service covering state government that is distributed to more than 400 newspapers statewide. It is funded primarily by the Illinois Press Foundation and the Robert R. McCormick Foundation.

