QUINCY — Bond was set at $100,000 for the Quincy coach and trainer accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a child.
Jonathan J. Graff made his first appearance Monday in Adams County Circuit Court on one count of aggravated sexual abuse where Judge Tad Brenner set bond.
Assistant State's Attorney Laura Keck had asked that bond be set at $50,000.
The charging document alleges that Graff had sexual contact with the girl who was 16.
Graff was arrested Thursday by the Quincy Police Department.
Police said on May 13, it started an investigation involving a possible inappropriate relationship between an area coach and trainer and 16-year-old. The child was interviewed and reportedly provided details and other corroborating evidence to police.
Graff was an assistant coach with the Quincy Notre Dame High School girls basketball team. He also was an employee with the Total Athlete Performance program.
He told Brenner he plans to hire his own attorney, and he is set to return to court June 1.