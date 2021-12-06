QUINCY — A Quincy man was sentenced to 13 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to starting a 2020 vehicle fire.
Court records show Robert D. Moman pleaded guilty to one count of arson Monday in Adams County Circuit Court and was immediately sentenced to 13 years in prison.
Moman, 34, was arrested June 28, 2020, on the charge after an investigation into June 16 fire of an unoccupied vehicle in the 700 block of Lind.
As part of his plea, an unrelated possession of methamphetamine charge was dismissed.
Moman is eligible for day-for-day credit for good behavior, and he received 527 days for time already served in the Adams County Jail.
He was being held on $250,000 bond.