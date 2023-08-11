160 years later, activist Elizabeth Packard honored in place of psychiatrist she exposed

Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks at a news conference in Springfield on Wednesday before signing an order to rename McFarland Mental Health Center after Elizabeth Packard, a woman who was committed into an Illinois asylum against her will in 1860.

 Capitol News Illinois Photo

In June 1860, Elizabeth Parsons Ware Packard was committed to the Illinois Hospital and Asylum for the Insane in Jacksonville by her husband, a Calvinist minister, for, in part, publicly disagreeing with his positions on religion, women’s rights and slavery.

She remained there for more than three years under the care of a psychiatrist who used torturous treatment methods likened to waterboarding, and who collaborated in the imprisonment of women sent to the center even in cases when they were not actually suffering from mental illness.

