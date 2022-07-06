QUINCY — A Quincy man was sentenced to 19 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections on sex abuse charges.
Bruce W. Gilker, Jr., faced between six and 60 years in prison when he was sentenced Wednesday in Adams County Circuit Court. An jury found him guilty May 11 of one count of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and sexual exploitation of a child.
Gilker, 41, was arrested Aug. 11, 2021, in the 700 block of South 13th after a warrant was issued for his arrest after a four-month investigation conducted by the Adams County Sheriff’s Department, which started after a child reported that Gilker abused her and committed sexual acts in her presence.