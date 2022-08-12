2022 Illinois State Fair officially opens

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Secretary of State Jesse White cut the ceremonial ribbon to officially open the 2022 Illinois State Fair. Also pictured are First Lady MK Pritzker, far left, Department of Agriculture Director Jerry Costello, State Fair manager Rebecca Clark and Miss Illinois County Fair Queen Addisyn Calloni.

 Capitol News Illinois photo by Peter Hancock

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The 2022 Illinois State Fair officially got underway Thursday when Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Secretary of State Jesse White cut the ceremonial ribbon in front of the main entrance to the fairgrounds.

“As many of you know, the Illinois State Fair, one of my favorite events of the year – and First Lady MK Pritzker and I could not be happier than when we come to the State Fair,” Pritzker said at the ceremony.

Capitol News Illinois is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news service covering state government that is distributed to more than 400 newspapers statewide. It is funded primarily by the Illinois Press Foundation and the Robert R. McCormick Foundation.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.