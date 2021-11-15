2x4s for Hope founders removed from organization

QUINCY — The founders of 2x4s for Hope were abruptly relieved of their duties with the organization, just four days after breaking ground on a new tiny home in Quincy.
An Illinois State Police investigation in connection to the organization is underway.
The organization announced Monday in a brief statement that both Mark and Chris Lawrence were “relieved of their duties to address personal issues.”
The Lawrences also are subject to a temporary restraining order, which was sought by 2x4s for Hope Friday. A hearing in the case is set for Nov. 22.
Adams County State’ Attorney Gary Farha confirmed that the Illinois State Police has opened an investigation.
“There’s been concerns raised about some of their actions,” Farha said. “A company that has made donations to 2x4s for Hope has concerns what happened to those donated items.”
He believed items donated to the organization were being sold, which raised initial concerns.
“I don’t anticipate Adams County taking action,” Farha said. “We think it might be a matter for action by another jurisdiction.”
The organization was founded by the Lawrences in 2015. On top of tiny homes, the couple also supported housing, latrine and water projects in Haiti.
2x4s for Hope hosted a groundbreaking on a plot of land for its 12th tiny homes to be given to a veteran in need. The organization has built homes in Adams, Brown, Hancock, Logan, Madison and Schuyler counties.
In a statement, the organization’s interim president Kevin Murphy said the board “is determined to carry on the amazing work of the organization – both domestically and internationally.”
The organization received a $65,300 donation from Quincy Medical Group to cover the costs for the new tiny home, but that has been paused.
“Our commitment to improving lives for deserving veterans has not changed, however, in light of this information, Quincy Medical Group’s donation has been put on hold,” QMG said in a statement.
Land at Second and Spruce was donated to 2x4s for Hope by the Quincy Park District. Two homes were expected for the property.
