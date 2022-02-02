QUINCY — Construction of a new tiny home for a veteran is set for this summer.
On Wednesday, 2x4s for Hope announced that it is joining forces with Quincy Medical Group to move forward with the construction of a new tiny home in June.
This comes after the organization's Board of Directors met with its core volunteer and charter leads to discuss the future of the organization.
2x4s for Hope had paused their efforts since the organization's founders Mark and Chris Lawrence were "relieved of their duties to address personal issues” in November.
The organization also sought a temporary restraining order against the couple.
An Illinois State Police investigation was ongoing at the time in connection with items donated to the organization.
"This partnership with Quincy Medical Group is an enormous step in a positive direction," said Interim Board President Kevin Murphy in a statement. "We assured the foundation leadership when meeting with them that we were committed to being good stewards to all donations — both corporate and consumer — as we push forward to provide our country's heroes with quality affordable housing."
Morgan Parker, director of community relations at QMG, said it was important for QMG to support the organization.
“Their mission still stands true, and we believe that moving forward with our build will provide meaningful change in a veteran's life for years to come,” Parker said.
2x4s for Hope has built 11 homes in Adams, Brown, Hancock, Logan, Madison and Schuyler counties. The 12th home is set for a plot of land at Second and Spruce donated by the Quincy Park District. The organization also has plans to expand into Lee County, Iowa.
QMG is restoring a $65,300 donation to cover the costs of the 12th tiny home.
"We put our donation from November on hold as 2x4’s for Hope worked through organizational changes, but will be moving forward with supporting the project financially and with the help from our volunteers," Parker said.