BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — A Bowling Green was sentenced to 35 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections in the 2017 shooting death of his stepson.
Court records show Michael Allan Black, 64, on Tuesday was sentenced to 25 years for second-degree murder and 10 years for armed criminal action. The sentences must be served consecutively.
In July, a jury convicted Black of killing 31-year-old Alexander Koch at a residence on Route Y in rural Bowling Green, where both men lived.
Police said Black and Koch had been in a physical altercation and Black left the home before returning about 15 minutes later. Black and Koch again engaged in conversation outside the residence when Black shot Koch.
Police said Black admitted to shooting Koch, telling them he was sick of being beaten by him, mentioning that Koch had hit him numerous times with a skateboard.