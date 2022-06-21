QUINCY — A Quincy man was sentenced to a combined 40 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections following his conviction of sex abuse charges.
Court records show Judge Timothy Wessel sentenced Tylar N. Richmiller, 28, to 10 years each on two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and five years each on two counts of criminal sexual assault.
An Adams County jury found Richmiller guilty of the charges on April 12 after a two-day trial.
Richmiller also was sentenced to 10 years in prison on one count of criminal sexual assault in a separate case.
He entered an Alford plea on the charge on May 2. An Alford means Richmiller maintains his innocence but agrees there is enough evidence to prove him guilty.
Richmiller was arrested July 22, 2021, on a charge of criminal sexual assault at his home in the 1600 block of College Avenue after detectives with the Quincy Police Department and investigators with the Illinois Department of Children and Family Resources started an investigation involving allegations of sexual abuse against a child.
Police said a second child was identified and after multiple interviews, Richmiller was arrested Aug. 6, 2021, on two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and criminal sexual assault Aug. 6 near his home while he was out on bond in the first case.
Richmiller is required to serve 85% of the sentence before he is eligible for parole. He received credit for 322 days served in the Adams County Jail.