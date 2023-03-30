QUINCY — Dozens of volunteers gathered to pack thousands of meals for local families in need.
More than 60 volunteers from ADM, JM Huber and Ingersoll Rand packaged meals with the help of Pack Shack Wednesday at the Oakley-Lindsay Center. The meals are a Cajun, Louisiana style meal and will go to 10 local organizations who will distribute the meals.
“There are 50,000 meals that are being packaged and given out to the community,” said Janet Steele, administrative manager for ADM.
“It does go to surrounding communities too,” said Kristi Taylor, senior HR business partner for JM Huber. “Quincy, Palmyra, Hannibal because that’s where all of our employees come from and we want to make sure that their communities are cared for as well.”
The packaged meals will be delivered to Catholic Charities, Quanada, Palmyra Food Pantry, Ewing Senior Center, Loaves & Fishes, QCY Senior Center, Horizons, Ladies of Charity, Hannibal Salvation Army and QCY Salvation Army.
The organizations teamed up with Pack Shack after Taylor found them at a conference. She was intrigued and recognized they had a fantastic cause.
“We’re a company that travels across the country and we gather people together for these crazy, fun parties where we pack thousands of healthy and delicious meals for local organizations in the area where they’re packed,” said Lawson Pitts, operations manager for Pack Shack.
This is the fourth time Pack Shack has come to Quincy, there was a break because of COVID. In addition to traveling across the country their ingredients come from across the country, mostly central United States, that includes their beans.
“ADM actually supplies all of our beans,” Pitts said. “So anytime we’re packing our Louisiana style red beans and rice anywhere in the country we’re using beans from ADM.”
A meal includes rice, beans, vegetables and seasoning. For parties it costs 35 cents per meal and Pack Shack brings equipment, the ingredients and the fun. Then the participants assemble the product. For Wednesday’s party ADM donated all the beans.
Volunteers packed for about three hours. In addition to the volunteer work there was a lot of laughter, dancing, singing and fun. A gong was regularly ringing as well, signaling every time a milestone was hit and a thousand boxes were filled, adding excitement to the atmosphere.
Organizers said it was fun seeing everyone enjoying themselves, but it was more rewarding knowing they were giving back to their neighbors and community they call home.
“I think we’re really blessed that for our employee base it’s really important for them to give back to the community,” Steele said. “They’ve always been really good at stepping up and helping at community events.”
“I’d agree with that,” echoed Taylor. “Our motto at Huber is better together, on many levels.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.