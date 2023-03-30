QUINCY — Dozens of volunteers gathered to pack thousands of meals for local families in need.

More than 60 volunteers from ADM, JM Huber and Ingersoll Rand packaged meals with the help of Pack Shack Wednesday at the Oakley-Lindsay Center. The meals are a Cajun, Louisiana style meal and will go to 10 local organizations who will distribute the meals.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.