QUINCY — The view from the second floor of City Hall allowed Jeff Steinkamp to see people interact with the piece of World Trade Center antenna that sits in the plaza.
The former city engineer for Quincy saw many people approach and touch the 15-foot long, 7,000-pound artifact that was installed in 2011 for the 10th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. It stands near a memorial dedicated in 2002.
“I think when people reach out and touch it — even today — I think think that makes that connection to them to that day,” Steinkamp said. “They reach out and grab it, and I think that hopefully gives them peace. It gives the, something to pray for, and it makes it more real.”
It also shows the magnitude of tragedy of the day.
“It brings it to reality,” Steinkamp said. “This is not reality TV. This is not virtual. This is evil forces at work.”
But it also offers a reminder of all the first responders who rushed to the scene on that Tuesday morning and the nearly 3,000 people who lost their lives.
The artifact was part of a 360-foot antenna on top of World Trade Center No. 1. The structure supported the television broadcasting antenna that was designed and manufactured in Quincy by Harris Corporation.
Steinkamp worked for Harris at the time and helped design it.
“With a team of other engineers, we actually went out when it was installed,” he said. “I did not climb the tower, but I was there to help with installation and answer questions.”
It was brought to the city after an application was submitted to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.
“They had control of all the artifacts,” Steinkamp said. “About 1% was saved.”
The city was notified in March 2011 that its application was granted, and a committee of Steinkamp, then Mayor John Spring, then Quincy Fire Chief Joe Henning, Police Chief Rob Copley and then Adams County Ambulance Service Director Paul Davis selected a piece out of four offered.
“I recognized one as part of the design that was done here in Quincy,” Steinkamp said. “The rest was kind of history. We went out to get it on a truck about 2,000 total miles. The interesting thing is there had to be a judge’s order to give it to us, because it was still considered evidence.”
Steinkamp traveled to New York in July 2011 and was lead through Hanger 17 at JFK International Airport where debris from 9/11 was stored. It’s an experience he will never forget.
“The squad cars, fire trucks, taxi cabs were just crushed,” he said. “Steel 6, 10 inches thick was just curled up. I was very humbled just to walk through there. It was like holy ground.”
When the artifact arrived in Quincy, firetrucks, ambulances and squad cars from across the region escorted the truck that carried. Several first responders took part in a prayer service at Quincy Regional Airport before the procession started.
All work for the project was donated, including the design, materials, labor and transport of the artifact.
Area first responders and local clergy will hold a memorial service at 9 a.m. Saturday at City Hall. The public is invited to attend.