NAUVOO, Ill. — Quentin Cook stepped over a threshold into history Saturday in Nauvoo, touring the homes of early leaders who played key roles in the building of the Nauvoo Temple.
Then he offered a dedicatory prayer for the newest sites in the Temple District in Historic Nauvoo — the restored homes of William and Caroline Weeks and William and Esther Gheen, the rebuilt home of Edward and Ann Hunter, a stonecutting pavilion, the West Grove and the nearby restored home of Orson and Marinda Hyde.
“I dedicate it as a holy place of inspiration and learning, as sacred space,” said Cook, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, the second-highest governing body in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Inspiration from “the sacrifice and commitment of prior generations to very special kinds of lives, righteous lives” could lead to an increased desire in today’s visitors to do the same, Cook said. “These historic sites serve as material witness to blessings. They help us remember, provide moral courage and spiritual strength to those who visit and learn stories about early saints who overcame adversity and sacrificed so much.”
Telling more of the temple’s story was one goal of the Historic Nauvoo Long-Term Enhancements Plan, outlined in early 2018 to increase authenticity and improve guest experiences.
The plan included work on the homes of Weeks, architect of the original Nauvoo Temple, and Gheen, who helped build the temple, as well as rebuilding on the original foundation the home of Hunter, a bishop and close friend of Joseph Smith, which was demolished in the 1980s.
“It looks the same from here,” said Nauvoo resident Marty Hopp whose in-laws lived in the Hunter home for some three decades. “When I look at it, I see the Hopp house, yet I see the bishop’s house. It’s nice to see it new and polished.”
Bob Hopp, Hopp’s oldest son, basically grew up in the home. He remembers racing down the hill to the house for Sunday dinner after services at nearby St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church and even pulled out a childhood photo of a holiday celebration in the home.
“It was a house of faith. Even though it’s a different faith life journey now, it’s kind of neat to know that tradition lives on,” she said. “It’s just a connection. We’ve always said we all believe in the same thing, we just are sitting in different pews. That’s so important, especially in this world today.”
Dedicating the sites, typically done by an apostle or high-ranking leader, was delayed a year due to COVID-19, and because of the pandemic, Saturday’s ceremony featured limited attendance.
Among those on hand were Regan and Trisha Willmore, who oversaw the restoration work done by Salt Lake City-based Okland Construction. “This has given us the opportunity to see the finished product, the culmination of all the work we did,” he said. “There was a big grin on my face when I saw just how well it turned out.”
Cook’s visit and the dedication mark another step in Historic Nauvoo’s reopening.
“With this one of the first events, it will inspire members who have been kind of confined to their homes and have been thinking I want to get out and go somewhere, I hope they will come here. I think there will be a lot of them that may well do that,” he said. “It may constitute an invitation.”
In-person tours resumed in early May, with temperature checks and masks required, for groups of up to eight people with advance reservations. The visitor’s center, with new exhibits, and selected musical performances resume Monday. The Nauvoo and British Pageants will resume in 2022.
Being in Nauvoo was meaningful to Cook, who frequently travels in his role with the church and also counsels with other leaders on church issues including missionary work and temple building.“I have ancestors that were here. That’s very inspiring to me,” he said.
More inspiration comes from the families whose homes were dedicated.
“It’s what we do for other people that helps you the most. You don’t think about yourself and your problems if you’re helping somebody else. The couples whose homes were restored lived by those principals,” said Cook’s wife Mary, a descendant of Edward Hunter’s nephew.
“It’s been special to be here,” she said. “There’s a spirit here.”