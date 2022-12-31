From former President Donald Trump campaigning at the Adams County Fairgrounds to the long-awaited announcement that Target would finally open a store in Quincy, 2022 was an eventful year in the region.
Former President Trump stumps in Adams County
On a sweltering day in Adams County, former President Donald Trump stumped for U.S. Rep. Mary Miller just three days before the primary election.
"Mary is a warrior for our movement and our values,” Trump told the thousands who attended the June 25 “Save America Rally.
Trump also endorsed Sen. Darren Bailey as he sought the Republication nomination for governor.
The 45th president said one of the most urgent tasks of the Republican Party should be to deal with the country's border crisis. However, Trump pledged to invest into hiring thousands more ICE agents to protect the border. He announced in November that he would run for presdient.
"For each of the past three months, more illegal aliens have trespassed and crossed our border than any month in the history of our country prior to the Biden administration," Trump said.
One of the common topics of the discussion between each speaker at the rally was the U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade, which ends decades-long abortion protections at the federal level.
Trump, who appointed three of the nine sitting Supreme Court justices, said the decision shows that the Republican Party is the party of life and of everyone. This was met with chants of "Thank you, Trump" from attendees.
The former president also attacked the Jan. 6 hearings and maintained that the 2020 election was rigged in favor of Joe Biden and the Democratic leadership used the COVID-19 pandemic to rig and steal a presidential election.
Emergency officials said more than 50 people were treated for different forms of heat-related illness during the rally.
Miller soundly defeated U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis in the primary election and the general election. Bailey won the Republican nomination, but lost to Gov. J.B. Pritzker in the general election.
Judge makes national news after ruling
A judge based in Adams County made headlines across the country after a ruling he made in a criminal sexual assault case.
In January, Judge Robert Adrian threw out a verdict in the case. In October 2021, Adrian found Drew S. Clinton guilty on one count of criminal sexual assault after a three-day bench trial.
Clinton faced a minimum of four years in prison after having served 148 days in the Adams County Jail, which according to the court transcript, Adrian said was a just sentence before he overturned the verdict.
Sixteen-year-old Cameron Vaughan said she attended a graduation party Memorial Day weekend where she drank alcohol and swam in a pool before she was taken to another house where she fell asleep. Vaughan told police she woke up with a pillow over her face, and that she was sexually assaulted by Clinton.
After the ruling was announced in court, Adrian said he couldn’t believe adults who were at the party took their responsibilities so lightly.
Advocates for survivors of sexual violence, including Quanada and the Illinois Coalition Against Sexual Assault, said his comments amounted to victim bashing.
The following week, Adrian told Josh Jones, lead trial attorney for the Adams County, to get out of his courtroom after Jones liked a Facebook post from Quanada that Adrian said attacked him.
Adrian was reassigned to civil matters the next day. He has since apologized to Jones according to multiple sources.
Adrian narrowly earned retention in November’s election.
Even with retention, Adrian still faces a complaint filed by the Illinois Judicial Inquiry Board with the Illinois Courts Commission charging him with conduct prejudicial to the administration of justice and that brings the judicial office into disrepute.
After speculation, Target announces it’s coming to Quincy
Construction continues on the Quincy Target store, which is slated to open in 2023.
The retailer announced in May that it would open store in the former Kmart store.
Target Corp. is leasing the space from Quincy Development Partners, LLC.
“I can confirm Target has plans to open a store in Quincy,” Target spokesperson Anthony Thomas wrote said in May. “We’re excited to bring an easy, safe and convenient shopping experience to new guests in the Quincy community with this new Target store. The store will be approximately 104,000 square feet.”
In an incentive plan approved Feb. 22 by the Quincy City Council for the former Kmart, the first $2 million in sales tax revenue generated would be a 50-50 split between the city and the developer. After that, the next $3.25 million in sales tax revenue goes entirely to the city.
The initial development incentive would be paid out of the city’s 1% food and beverage tax.
If a business earns more than $50 million in a year, any tax revenue collected over that $50 million cap would be split 50-50 between the city and the developer.
The term of the development incentive will be 10 years.
The agreement narrowed the possibility of retailers for the property by requiring a Fortune 500 company, at least 500 stores nationwide — including at least 20 in Illinois — and be one of the top 20 retailers in the country.
New Quincy Police chief named amidst tension
Shortly after the hiring of Quincy Fire Chief Bernie Vahlkamp in 2021, Mayor Mike Troup proposed that the authority to appoint chiefs for fire and police in the city should rest with his office, rather than with the city's Fire and Police Commission with City Council approval. The move was dropped after push-back from both the council and the public.
The topic came up again when Police Chief Rob Copley announced he would retire in May 2022. Copley served as chief for 18 years. As the search began for his replacement, Troup replaced long-time Fire and Police Commissioner Kerry Anders with former Adams County Board Chair Mike McLaughlin, a move that was again questioned by the council regarding when commissioners' terms end, and the public for the lack of diversity on the commission.
The Fire and Police Commission offered the job to Chicago Police veteran John Lewin just a few days before Copley's retirement was effective. As part of the offer, Lewin would be subject to a six-month probationary period before offering a long-term contract. As Lewin mulled the decision, QPD Lt. and Deputy Chief of Administration Adam Yates, one of the finalists for the Chief's job, began serving as interim chief once Copley's retirement was effective.
Lewin declined the offer about two weeks after it was made. Yates was sworn in as chief on June 17, subject to the same six-month probation with goals set by the commission and the mayor's office before the job would be made permanent.
According to Fire and Police Commission Chair Barry Cheyne, Yates exceeded all the goals set for him. The Commission submitted its recommendation to offer Yates a three-year contract at the Dec. 27 City Council meeting. At that meeting, Cheyne said Troup had removed the agenda item without consultation, with Troup taking the issue to executive session after that public meeting, though it wasn't on the executive agenda.
More normalcy returns from COVID pandemic
Dr. Mary Frances Barthel sees the region moving beyond pre-pandemic practices to chart a new course.
“I really think that we’re going to see a new normal,” said Barthel, chief quality and safety officer for Blessing Health System.
Seasonal increases in respiratory virus cases and hospitalizations changed post-COVID with health care providers seeing a higher number of patients with those complaints.
“This year not only did we have COVID to deal with but a very high incidence of influenza and RSV,” Barthel said. “The new normal is having to adapt to a very changing environment and use the tools that we have available, like masks, like vaccines, in order to manage it and try to maintain life as usual to the best we can.”
Flu shots help boost immunity to each year’s strain of influenza, reducing the risk of getting the flu and reducing the severity of symptoms if infected.
“COVID’s really not that different, so this year we’re recommending that everybody, even if you’ve received the original series of COVID vaccine and even if you had one of the early boosters, get the bivalent vaccine,” Barthel said. “It’s more specific to this year’s more commonly circulating variant of COVID called omicron.”
Earlier this year, a court ruling in a case filed against 146 school districts, including Quincy Public Schools and 10 others in West-Central Illinois, shifted schools away from mask wearing as a COVID-19 mitigation measure and started a return to the “normal” of pre-pandemic times.
A central Illinois judge in February issued a temporary restraining order preventing school districts statewide from requiring students to wear masks in classrooms. Quincy Public Schools continued to recommend wearing masks for any student or staff but no longer enforced the practice.
Other masking requirements lessened throughout the year, with Blessing making masks optional in September. But with rising respiratory illness levels, the mask requirement returned in December for all patients and visitors to any Blessing Health clinic or hospital.
With the changing requirements, area businesses reported a more normal year in 2023.
“I can see our businesses coming back to what they were before, being able to hold events, being able to have the doors open all the time,” Quincy Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Bruce Guthrie said. “I think it was a great year for our businesses.”
QMG grows at the Town Center
Healthcare options will expand following the conclusion of a more-than-two-year battle which will see Quincy Medical Group develop a small-format hospital at the Quincy Town Center.
Following the opening of the Cancer Institute and Surgery Center in the former Bergner's building, QMG announced their plan to construct a 28-bed nonprofit hospital connected to the north side of the Town Center. In 2021, the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board issued an intent to deny the proposal.
After QMG submitted additional documentation on the project, the IHFSRB reversed its earlier decision and approved the plan. Before the $61 million construction could start, the Blessing Health System filed an appeal of the approval in Sangamon County Circuit Court in early June, arguing that the board ignored its responsibility to ensure sustainable, equitable, and inclusive healthcare for all residents.
Judge Adam Gignati dismissed the appeal on Nov. 16. The new hospital will include 25 medical surgical beds, three obstetric beds, three operating rooms, one procedure room, a post-anesthesia care unit, laboratory, pharmacy, and imaging departments.
Blessing said it would explore its options.
In a statement following the ruling, Dr. Todd Petty, a Quincy Medical Group surgeon and board chair, said QMG continued to push the plan to ensure patients have access to affordable, quality healthcare.
Education leadership changes throughout region
A community college, a university and the area’s largest school district transitioned to new leadership in 2022.
Quincy Public Schools Superintendent Roy Webb retired effective June 30 after a 33-year career in education with Todd Pettit taking on the district’s top job.
Pettit had been named to his first superintendent’s job in February and worked alongside Webb the rest of the school year while still continuing as the district’s K-12 music director.
QPS saw several other leadership changes for the 2022-23 year with the School Board naming two new principals – Brenda Fleer at Quincy Junior High and Jason Fink at Rooney Elementary — along with Marcey Wells as director of the Academy and Debbie Johnson as K-12 music director.
Hannibal-LaGrange University named Rodney Harrison as its transitional president in March after the resignation of President Anthony Allen in January, then in October announced Robert Matz as its 18th president. Matz, who had been named acting executive vice president in March, had served as the university’s vice president of academic administration, dean of the faculty and professor of theology and preaching since July 2021.
John Wood Community College President Mike Elbe announced in March his plan to retire effective Dec. 31 after 36 years of coaching, teaching, administration and service in higher education.
College trustees in October named Bryan Renfro, vice president of academic instruction at Paris Junior College in Paris, Texas, as JWCC’s seventh president. Renfro begins work on Jan. 4.
Changes in community leadership
Elections invariably lead to changes in leadership, and 2022 was no exception for Quincy and the surrounding areas. The 2022 general election saw all 21 seats on the Adams County Board were up for grabs. When the votes were tallied, 14 incumbents and seven newcomers were seated ahead of the Dec. meeting. Republicans claimed all but one of the 21 seats, with Kent Snider selected to continue as the board's chairman.
Down the hall from the County Board room, the Adams County Sheriff's office saw a change of occupant as Sheriff Tony Grootens was sworn in following an uncontested election. Grootens's predecessor, Rich Wagner, opted not to run for a full term following his appointment to the position in 2020.
Outside of the ballot box, other community organizations also saw changes in leadership this year. Maria Rench resigned at the beginning of December as executive director of the YWCA of Quincy. Rench held the director position since 2018 and expanded the housing program offerings for the YWCA during her tenure.
The United Way of Adams County is going through changes, as well. Executive Director Jeremy Wingerter stepped down earlier this month, with Nancy Bluhm taking the job on an interim basis.
New airline arrives, Ill. 57 corridor options unveiled
Following the awarding of a new four-year Essential Air Service provider contract in Sept. 2021, Cape Air informed the U.S. Dept. of Transportation in May that they would terminate that contract due to pilot shortages. Cape Air was required to continue the service until a replacement carrier could be selected.
Southern Airways Express was selected in October to take the place of Cape Air beginning on Dec. 1. Starting with two flights a day to and from both St. Louis and Chicago, Southern Airways got more planes in the air in the first week than Cape Air had reported for the month of November. Beginning in January, the Southern schedule will move to three flights to and from each destination each day.
After the 2021 resurfacing project on Ill. 57 from Quincy to Marblehead, the Illinois Department of Transportation hosted an open house in September to share information from a study on what the next steps will be for that corridor. Possibilities being considered include expansion to make the highway a four-lane road and a possible bypass around Marblehead.
IDOT District 6 engineer John Kelley said at the open house that the two-year study was one of the most far-reaching projects he's been a part of.
Amtrak service between Chicago and Quincy was cut in half in the last month of the year. Citing staffing issues, Amtrak stopped the morning train service between the cities, replacing them with a busing option. The schedule is currently set to resume two-train service on Jan. 16.
QPS to consolidate transportation, maintenance operations
Quincy Public Schools moved forward this year with plans to consolidate the district’s transportation service in one location.
Board members in March approved a contract to buy the shuttered K&L Arena at 1600 N. 43rd and in June finalized the $2 million purchase of the 5.320-acre site.
The move was designed to consolidate transportation operations now split between the bus barn at 20th and Hampshire and Flinn Stadium, providing better working conditions for employees and addressing noise concerns raised by bus barn neighbors.
With additional space available, QPS also decided to shift its maintenance and information technology departments to the 55,000-square-foot facility.
In September, board members agreed to buy a 2.67-acre lot at 1620 N. 43rd for $133,500 to provide additional parking at the facility, alleviating space concerns for parking buses, maintenance vehicles, a fuel depot and staff vehicles at the site.
QPS continues to refine design plans to renovate the building, with the project expected to go out to bid in February.
The district hopes to have the transportation department moved into the new facility in summer 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.