QUINCY — Lucas and Molly Corrick described what Natasha L. McBride took from them.
McBride took away their three sons, Dakota, 6, Archer, 4, and Ransom, 21 months. She also took away Molly Corrick's mother, Jenniffer Hendricks, 54.
The four were killed in a Aug. 14, 2020, crash at Fourth and Broadway caused by a 2008 Chevrolet Impala driven by McBride, which was heading west at a high rate of speed — witnesses estimated faster than 80 mph — when it crashed into the vehicle they were passengers in.
On Thursday, McBride, 39, pleaded guilty to two counts of driving while license revoked and was immediately sentenced to six years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. Multiple other charges, including first-degree murder charges were dismissed as experts for both the prosecution and defense found McBride was "legally insane" at the time of the crash.
"You, Ms. McBride, have taken that all away from me and managed to somehow convince people you are mentally ill," said Lucas Corrick, as he read his victim impact statement in court. "Yet every time I've seen you in court, it showed you tapping your heels seemingly annoyed that you even had to be here."
He described the sentence as a disgrace to the four killed in the crash.
"But the one thing that keeps us strong; knowing the fact of God's will will have, Lucas Corrick said. "I don't know if you believe in God, Miss McBride, but I can assure you nothing on this Earth holds a candle to the judgment you will get to face.
"Jenny and our boys know no pain, and they're by God's side. But God has a special seat to burn in Hell for you."
On the day of the crash, Molly Corrick said she was a stay-at-home mom of three boys in Kircksville, Mo., who talked to her mother multiple times a day "for her friendship and guidance."
"I returned the following morning to an empty house with empty arms," Molly Corrick said. "My life's purpose and nearly all the people closest to me were gone.
"A nightmare had been perpetrated on my family. I had to watch my husband's face crumble as he received the news that our oldest two boys were gone, along with my mom."
She described having to identify Dakota's body but unable to even kiss him goodbye as his body was considered a crime scene.
After being rushed to St. Louis, she was told by a doctor that there was nothing they could do for Ransom.
"And I held him and sang to him as he passed," Molly Corrick said. "I remember every excruciating moment of that night, and I'm forced to relive it in flashbacks and nightmares."
"My oldest son Dakota, he was unsure of anything but was driven to know everything and convinced he was going to save the world someday," Lucas Corrick said. "Archer, my little mini me, my ball of fire, had never met anyone who wasn't his best friend. And (Ransom) my biggest idol who could light up the darkest room at the darkest time."
Jennifer Hendricks' husband and the boys' grandfather, Stephen Hendricks said he and his wife were perfectly made for each other.
"We both wanted to raise a family, and we wanted a simple, quiet country life complete with big gardens, a variety of animals and a wood burning stove to keep our house warm in the wintertime," he said.
She was described as a loving, nurturing and protective mother, who instilled strong moral values in her children.
"She served in the church, combining her love of God and her love of children by taking care of the babies and the toddlers of others in the church nursery," he said. "She had been called the 'baby whisperer' by some of the parents, and two mothers would only entrust their little ones to her."
Stephen Hendricks was driving his wife and their grandsons to their home in Rushville when it was struck. He suffers from pain and stiffness from his injuries.
"But the physical pain is a small thing compared to the crushing loneliness that I endure every waking moment every day," he said.
Judge Tad Brenner who concurred with the plea agreement acknowledged it was a difficult one.
"The state knows what it can prove and what it can't prove," Brenner said. "All of us yearn for perfect justice, but in a secular system, perfect justice will never be had."
In a statement read in court, McBride apologized to the family, who refused look in her direction as she spoke.
"I realize that nothing I can say will fill the emptiness in your hearts for the loss of your loved ones, but please know that I did not and I would never purposely harm anyone," she said. "I suffer from severe mental health issues, which caused my brain to function improperly. I didn't even know it was possible."
McBride says she takes medication daily and attends therapy weekly.
As part of her sentence, McBride will be eligible for day-for-day credit. How soon she will be eligible for release will be determined by the Department of Corrections.
She also received credit for 1,092 days already served in the Adams County Jail where she has been held since her arrest.