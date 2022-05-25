Acclaimed speakers set for TEDxQuincy Studio virtual event

QUINCY — The internationally acclaimed TEDx Speakers Series is back in Quincy for a special TEDxQuincy Studio presentation.
TED Talks are world-renowned for their informative, engaging and educational topics presented by experts to spark conversation, discussion and connection. The virtual TEDxQuincy Studio event will be broadcast via Zoom starting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday and will feature 10 speakers from around the world.
“Studio TEDx events featuring pre-recorded talks were really a response to the time during the pandemic that we couldn’t gather together indoors,” said lead organizer Laura Sievert, “but organizers quickly realized that the creative potential of prerecording talks was something we wanted to keep even as venues reopen. The studio event will be able to feature multimedia integration, animated images, footage from television and so much more.”
The theme for TEDxQuincy is “Building Blocks,” and represents how knowledge, passion and creativity build momentum for the future. The program is divided into topic blocks featuring individual TEDx Talks that range from 7 to 10 minutes long. Blocks include Arts in Action, Science for Life, Inspiration + Goals, Philosophy + Insight and Building a Better World.
Some featured speakers and topics scheduled to appear include:
• Nicholas Stewart, Emmy Award Winning Meteorologist: “Science Made for You!” Nicholas is an avowed science nerd and uses his enthusiasm for weather, space and the natural world to educate and engage the public on these topics. From chasing tornados to photographing satellite launches, Stewart takes viewers behind the science to create understanding and engagement.
• Latoya Flowers, Senior Multimedia Creative for the Field Museum and Director of “Still Searching” documentary and Damon Reed Artist, muralist, activist: Still Searching is a powerful documentary following Damon Lamar Reed, a Chicago hip-hop artist and muralist, creating a vivid series of portraits titled “The Searching Project” of missing Black women and girls in the Chicagoland area for the past two decades.
• Ben Simms, Award-Winning Director, Exec. Producer and Photographer: “Creativity on the Edge.” Ben Simms clients include Netflix, NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX, Nat Geo, Disney+, Discovery, Showtime, NFL Network, Fox Sports, Facebook, Nike and more. He is currently directing and executive producing a new season of Running Wild with Bear Grylls for Nat Geo. Ben will take us on a journey to the edge of our seat to learn how we can transform fear into focus and amplify our creative potential.
• Lysne Tait, Executive Director of Helping Women Period: “Access Period: Menstruation Matters.” When we create access to menstruation products for low-income people, we give them dignity. Tait explores the barriers to access that exist and gives actionable ways we can help.
• Ryan Hesseltine, MSE Senior Aerospace Systems Engineer: “GPS on the Red Planet.” Deploying a GPS array on Mars will stretch engineering capacity and expand the horizons of what’s possible in our solar system and beyond. It’s also a precondition of human exploration of Mars and is among the biggest obstacles between us and setting foot on the red planet.
Additional speakers include the internationally-award-winning author Pres Maxson, professor David Gould, humanitarian Bekka Ross Russell recording in Tanzania, Moth Storytelling Champion Charles Scheinblum and philosopher Roger Breisch.
To attend the livestream event and to view all of the speakers, biographies and session descriptions visit TEDxQuincy.com and follow TEDxQuincy on Facebook.
