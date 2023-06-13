QUINCY — The Transportation, Building, and Technology committee of the Adams County Board on Tuesday heard a preliminary report from the company that tested the courthouse for potentially harmful mold.
Following an informal meeting with the testing company on Monday, Safestart Environmental of Chicago, the committee requested a more formal report on the results. The draft version has numerous inconsistencies that don't allow the county to form a plan on what the next step will be.
Safestart was awarded the $56,000 contract in February, but wasn't able to conduct the testing until late April.
The virtual meeting held Monday was not a formal conversation with the company, as only two members of the committee were able to attend. Lance Schuette of Klingner and Associates provided an informal interpretation of the test results. Schuette said professionally he's been involved with around 400 or 500 mold inspections of properties. He said Safestart's professionals have been involved with around 8,000 such inspections.
The inconsistencies in the report cited by the committee are apparent at first read. The measures inside are compared to outdoor levels, used as a baseline. The report shows levels around 35% higher than outdoors as "potentially unacceptable" in one office space and "unacceptable" in another with the exact same levels, while the same baseline is doubled in a third space and listed as "acceptable."
The committee requested a clarified report from Safestart while also scheduling a special meeting for June 20 to consider a formal contract with Klingner to help interpret the final report.
Another discrepancy found was employee-returned surveys noted in the report indicated more people working in certain office spaces than are actually employed there, raising concerns by the committee members.
The investigation was started when several employees and at least one attorney filed a complaint that they suspected mold in the courthouse was causing illnesses. The members of the committee that spoke with the testing company said there was no mention of urgency in any area from the company. Safestart reportedly advised the county to look at taking steps as they can be afforded, but that it would likely be a multi-year process.
Several committee members remarked that there was no mention of any parts of the buildings that should be closed off from use based on the results. Employees attending the meeting asked not only for the draft report, but also for copies of the surveys conducted and for any recordings of Monday's meeting.
Those who were at that meeting said they didn't know if the Zoom call was recorded in any way. Adams County State's Attorney Gary Farha said since the meeting was informal without a quorum present, it was not subject to the Open Meetings Act.
At the regular County Board meeting, John Simon, Adams County Ambulance and EMS chief, said the Mendon district for the service has been temporarily shuttered and other areas throughout the county have seen "rolling brownouts" of service due to manpower shortages.
Simon said informal talks with the employee union have started and are already showing progress even before official negotiations begin. County Board member Ryan Hinkamper, R-2, asked Simon if it would be possible to have trained paramedics with the Quincy Fire Department handle some of the responsibilities inside the city limits to allow for more resources in the county.
While he acknowledged that could be done, Simon said the Fire Department has shown a reluctance to take on those additional responsibilities.
In other business, the County Board:
• Approved a payment of $38,500 for the first year of a lease for cameras to be used by the Adams County Sheriff's Department.
• Appointed Simon, Dr. Rick Noble from Quincy Medical Group, and Adams County Treasurer Bryden Cory to the Opioid Settlement Fund Committee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.