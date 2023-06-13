A token of thanks

County Board Chair Kent Snider presents a token of recognition to Sid Wilson for his years of work with the county, including his guidance on the $30 million Adams County Jail construction.

 H-W Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — The Transportation, Building, and Technology committee of the Adams County Board on Tuesday heard a preliminary report from the company that tested the courthouse for potentially harmful mold.

Following an informal meeting with the testing company on Monday, Safestart Environmental of Chicago,  the committee requested a more formal report on the results. The draft version has numerous inconsistencies that don't allow the county to form a plan on what the next step will be.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.