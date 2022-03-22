QUINCY — The Adams County Courthouse was closed for several hours Tuesday morning after a reported bomb threat.
Adams County Sheriff Rich Wagner said that the 911 Center received a call at 8:37 a.m. that there was a bomb threat to the courthouse.
He said the courthouse was evacuated and a perimeter was set around the courthouse, which is closed until further notice.
A Secretary of State Police K-9 unit arrived at about 10:45 a.m. and a bomb disposal truck was on scene at around 11:45 a.m.
Wagner asked that the public stay clear of the courthouse until it reopens.
Sheriff's deputies and other law enforcement agencies left the area at about noon.
Wagner said the courthouse would reopen at 1 p.m. He added that sheriff’s deputies and officers from the Secretary of State Police Hazardous Device Unit completed a search of the inside of the building and surrounding outside areas and determined them to be safe.