QUINCY — Reflecting on his experience in the Adams County Drug Court program, Rolland Luckett didn’t believe he would make it.
As he graduated from the program on Thursday, Luckett marked 23 months and one week sober and will hit two years in August — the longest he has ever been clean.
“I think the most important reason probably is because I want (to be sober),” he said. “I don’t want to look over my shoulders anymore or go back to prison.
“I have been locked up probably half my life, and I just wanted to change. I want to be there for my kids. That’s why I’m glad that my youngest never have to see me high.”
After finishing his speech, he proposed to his girlfriend, Katie, who said yes.
“She’s been with me through all the bad times and now the good times, and she’s never left me,” he said. “She always tried to get me to go to rehab. I was always high when I asked her to marry me before, and you know, it wasn’t real at the time. Now, I couldn’t imagine being with anyone else.”
Luckett and SchaNique Ellis made up the 25th graduating class of the Adams County Drug Court program in a ceremony Thursday outside the Adams County Courthouse.
When she entered the program, Ellis said she wanted to avoid prison, but it ended up being something she needed to get her mind and life on track.
“I’m a whole a different person,” she said. “Being in Drug Court actually pushed me to accomplish things that I really hadn’t set my mind to do or think that I could do on my own, like going to school and getting hired onto Knapheide right after and still working full time.”
Ellis was even recognized in John Wood Community College's signing day for students entering the workforce
An intensive probation program, Drug Court requires those accepted into it to complete frequent drug testing, court appearance as often as each week, substance abuse treatment and various other classes.
To other Drug Court participants, Luckett and Ellis encourage them to stay the course.
“You have to be open-minded and surrender,” Ellis said. “Go ahead and allow yourself to take suggestions and be open to new things.”
Luckett said entering the program appears to be a punishment, but it changes participants who want to change.
“I took it as a punishment, but when you’re getting ready to graduate, you look at it like it really wasn’t a punishment,” Luckett said. “It really saves your life.”