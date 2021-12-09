Adams County home damaged in fire

PAYSON, Ill. — Three people were taken to Blessing Hospital for treatment after a fire Thursday afternoon in rural Adams County.
The Tri-Township Fire Department responded about 12:30 p.m. to a report of a house fire with residents trapped on Ill. 96 near Payson. Firefighters from Quincy and Payson were asked to respond on mutual aid.
The Herald-Whig's newsgathering partner WGEM said firefighters arrived, an ambulance captain and passers-by were helping the final two people escape from a bedroom window. In addition, firefighters rescued two dogs from the home’s basement. One other dog was died in the blaze, and another was missing.
Fire officials said about 80% of the home sustained heavy fire, smoke and water damage.
Officials said two people were already released from Blessing, and the third was expected to be Thursday evening.
A cause wasn't immediately available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.