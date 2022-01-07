Adams County judge condemned for comments in sexual assault case

QUINCY — A thrown out sexual assault guilty verdict and several remarks in open court made by an Adams County judge has two parents watching their daughter relive trauma from Memorial Day weekend.
Drew S. Clinton appeared Monday in Adams County Circuit Court to be sentenced after he was found guilty on one count of criminal sexual assault after a three-day bench trial in October. He was found not guilty of two other counts of criminal sexual assault.
He faced a mandatory minimum sentence of four years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. However, after arguments on two post-trial motions, Judge Robert Adrian found that the prosecution failed to prove their case and changed the verdict to not guilty.
“Mr. Clinton has served almost five months in the county jail, 148 days,” said Adrian, according to the court transcript. “For what happened in this case, that is plenty of punishment. That would be a just sentence.”
Adrian noted that Clinton had just turned 18 two weeks prior and had no prior criminal record.
“It’s worse now than it was (before), because not only does she not have her justice, but now she feels like she spoke up for nothing, and you know that hurts” said the girl’s father in an interview with The Herald-Whig. “Now she wishes she wouldn’t have even said anything.”
In reports from the Quincy Police Department, provided by her parents, the girl said she attended a graduation party where she got drunk and went in the pool. She said she eventually passed out.
She told police that she woke up with a pillow being pushed on her face and that she was being assaulted by Clinton, who is from Michigan but used to attend Quincy Public Schools.
She said that she told him to stop but he didn’t until she told him a second time and pushed him off her.
The police report said she went into a bedroom in the house where she told a friend what happened. She got a ride back to her home with two friends where they slept in her parents’ camper before they went into the house in the morning and told her father, who called the police.
Adams County Assistant State’s Attorney Anita Rodriguez, who prosecutes sex crimes for the office, said she has never had a verdict reversed like this in her 40-career and has no way to explain what happened.
“My heart is bleeding for the victim,” Rodriguez said. “It was a very difficult bench trial. It did a lot for her healing process, but now she’s back to where we were at.”
Clinton’s attorney, Drew Schnack, believed that his client should have been found not guilty at the trial because the prosecution did not meet the burden of proof beyond a reasonable doubt.
“The only evidence of what went on in that room for that three- or four-hour period of time was the girl saying couldn’t remember or didn’t know, and (Clinton) who was interviewed by the police when they first picked him up and gave a long, long statement and who testified in court,” Schnack said. “His statement has never changed.”
His client contends that there was consent that night.
In a rebuttal to Schnack’s motion on Monday, Rodriguez noted that the girl awoke to a pillow being pushed on her face as she was assaulted and at no time did she consent.
“In fact, earlier in the evening she had specifically indicated that she did not want any sexual contact with this defendant,” she said.
Schnack said Adrian acknowledged that he should have found Clinton not guilty from the start.
After he announced his ruling, Adrian said he couldn’t believe that adults who were at the party took their responsibilities so lightly.
“This is what’s happened when parents do not exercise their parental responsibilities, when we have people, adults, having parties for teenagers, and they allow coeds and female people to swim in their underwear in their swimming pool,” Adrian said. “And, no, underwear is not the same as swimming suits. It’s just – they allow 16-year-old to bring liquor to a party. They provide liquor to underage people, and you wonder how these things happen.
“Well, that’s how these things happen. The Court is totally disgusted with that whole thing.”
“He put the blame on the victim, and he erased everything that we have put her through counseling for,” said the girl’s stepmom.
“And he may not have meant what he said, the way that he said it, but the way that several people interpreted it was ‘It’s your fault. You got drunk. It’s your fault. You went skinny dipping. It’s your fault,’” her father said.
Advocates for sexual assault survivors said Adrian’s statement at the end of the hearing amounts to victim blaming.
“It absolutely shifts the responsibility for the sexual assault from the perpetrator who owns the responsibility for it to the victim,” said Carrie Ward, CEO of the Illinois Coalition Against Sexual Assault. “And regardless of how the victim was dressed, where she was or what she was doing, nothing changes that sexual assault is the responsibility of the perpetrator.
“This type of victim blaming is exactly why survivors have a hard time coming forward and worry that they won’t be believed or supported. Examples of cases like this contribute to that.”
A court official said Adrian would not expand upon his comments outside of the transcript.
The girl’s father said he and his family weren’t expecting Clinton to receive maximum sentence when they arrived at the courthouse.
“We’re not trying to ruin an 18-year-old’s life like that,” the father said. “I get it. You made a bad choice. It’s a choice that has destroyed my daughter.”
The girl and her parents all prepared victim impact statements to read.
In her victim impact statement provided to The Herald-Whig, the girl said that Clinton stole a part of her that she will never get back.
“This wasn’t a one-time mistake made by a guy who misinterpreted the night,” she said. “You saw me unconscious and took the chance that I wouldn’t wake up and if I did wouldn’t be believed.
“Unlike so many other girls whose cries for help weren’t heard mine was. And it doesn’t matter what I was wearing that night or the fact that I was drinking. You took advantage of an unconscious girl and there was ZERO consent given that night.”
Since Monday, her parents have watched the progress she has made from months of therapy slip away.
“We are scared to death that she’s going to do something,” her stepmom said. “She’s depressed. She’s sad, and she’s already attempted suicide because of what (Clinton) did to her anyway, so we are just terrified.”
The girl’s father looked at options their family potentially has, but he said outside of a civil suit, there is nothing they can do.
“All I can hope is that girls keep reporting it,” he said.
“This is not your fault,” his wife said to sexual assault survivors.