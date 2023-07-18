Adams County seeks air scrubbers for courthouse

QUINCY — Adams County plans to install air scrubbing equipment as a temporary measure before more permanent mold remediation work takes place at the county courthouse.
The Adams County Board approved a request for proposals to for scrubbers during a special meeting Tuesday night.
John Howard of Peters Heating and Air Conditioning provided information on duct-mounted and modular air scrubbing equipment the county could install. Howard assisted the county to find an immediate option.
"I feel like this is probably good mediation for you guys as plan on what the permanent fixes are for your system," Howard said.
He recommended the duct-mounted equipment for areas of the courthouse served by ducts. The activeTek Induct 10000 model he recommended can serve up to 10,000 square feet. The modular Aerus Pure & Clean scrubbers were recommended for parts of the courthouse served by fan coil units and can handle up to 3,000 square feet.
"This is treating the air that is coming through the unit now," Howard said. "It's not quote-unquote duct cleaning. We looked at some of the ducts in here. We think after looking at the ducts and what you guys have going on here, this is a better option for this at this period of time."
Transportation, Building and Technology Committee Chairman Dave Bellis, R-3, said a survey was conducted to determine the locations of the types of scrubbers to provide a narrow scope for the request for proposals specifications in order to get consistent quotes.
The county hired Chicago-based firm Safestart in February to investigate potential mold contamination after complaints from county employees and others at the courthouse in 2022.
During a virtual meeting in June, Safestart founder and CEO Larry Schwartz recommended to keep as many people out of the courthouse as possible and suggested those in the building should wear personal protective equipment.
County officials have said they had questions regarding an earlier meeting with Schwartz where results and recommendations were shared.
Last week, the County Board approved a contract with John A. Jurgiel and Associates, Inc., of St. Louis for additional testing after the company offered to help the company form a remediation plan.
County Board Chairman Kent Snider said he wanted both the proposals for air scrubbing equipment and results from additional mold testing in the courthouse back before the board's next meeting on Aug. 15.
