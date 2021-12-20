QUINCY — The Adams County Sheriff’s Department will participate in the statewide Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign.
“Driving impaired, whether under the influence of alcohol or drugs, can have catastrophic consequences and is illegal in every state” said Sheriff Rich Wagner. “Not only do you put yourself at risk, but the lives of others as well.”
The Sheriff’s Department encourages residents to plan ahead for a sober ride home by designating a designated driver or use public transportation or a ride-sharing service to get home.
Anyone who sees an impaired driver on the road should pull over and call 911.
The campaign, which is funded through federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation, runs through Jan. 3.