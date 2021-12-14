QUINCY — Additional charges could be filed against the Springfield man after the woman he allegedly carjacked and kidnapped died.
During a brief hearing Tuesday, Josh Jones, lead trial attorney for the Adams County state's attorney's office, said the woman died over the weekend and that the office was exploring the necessary motions for the case to move on to trial.
Bradley S. Yohn, 34, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of home invasion, one count of aggravated kidnapping, one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking, one count of aggravated criminal sexual assault and one count of residential burglary in the Nov. 9 incident, where Yohn allegedly used force or the threat of force to take a vehicle and kidnap a woman. He then reportedly used force to enter the woman’s home. Yohn allegedly had a knife.
After the hearing, Jones said an investigation is underway to determine if the incident played a part in the woman's death.
Over the objection of Yohn's attorney, Public Defender John Citro, Judge Amy Lannered removed the case off the January trial docket and set it for the February docket.
Yohn, who has interrupted proceedings during each of his court appearances, tried to speak to directly to Lannerd saying Citro wasn't "listening." He also raised his hand and tapped his hands on a railing several times, before Lannerd warned him that he would be removed from the courtroom if he didn't stop interrupting.
Yohn is set to return to court Jan. 11 for a status hearing.
He also faces one count of vehicular hijacking in an Oct. 31 incident, as well as two counts of theft, one count of residential burglary and one count of sexual abuse from an Oct. 15 incident.
Yohn continues to be held in the Adams County Jail on a combined $15.8 million bond.
Karen D. Blackledge who faces identical charges in the Nov. 9 incident is set to appear in court Wednesday. She has also pleaded not guilty.
Blackledge is being charged on an accountability theory, meaning she allegedly aided Yohn.