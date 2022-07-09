QUINCY — Judge Robert Adrian will seek retention this November.
In an emailed statement, Adrian said he will kickoff his campaign Tuesday in front of the Adams County Courthouse, and that he would be free to comment on the Drew S. Clinton case.
Adrian found Clinton guilty on one count of criminal sexual assault after a three-day bench trial in October 2021 but Adrian threw out the conviction at the Jan. 3, 2022, sentencing hearing.
Adrian is subject to an Illinois Judicial Inquiry Board complaint filed with the Illinois Courts Commission charging him with conduct that is prejudicial to the administration of justice and that brings the office into disrepute. The charge was filed June 17.
The board alleges that Adrian vacated his prior guilty verdict in an Adams County sexual assault case and found the defendant not guilty in order to prevent a mandatory prison sentence. It also alleges that Adrian told a prosecutor that he could not be “fair” with him and to leave his courtroom, and that he made false statements to the board.
Clinton faced a minimum of four years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, and he already served 148 days in the Adams County Jail, which Adrian said was a just sentence, according to the court transcript.
On Jan. 12, Adrian told Josh Jones, lead trial attorney for the Adams County, to get out of his courtroom after Jones liked a Facebook post from Quanada that Adrian said attacked him.
Adrian was reassigned to civil matters Jan. 13 — the day after he kicked Jones out his courtroom.
Sixteen-year-old Cameron Vaughan said she attended a graduation party Memorial Day weekend where she drank alcohol and swam in a pool before she was taken to another house where she fell asleep.
Vaughan told police that she woke up with a pillow being pushed on her face and that she was being assaulted by Clinton. She said she told him to stop but he didn’t until she told him a second time and pushed her off her.
The police report said she went into a bedroom in the house where she told a friend what happened. She got a ride back to her home with two friends where they slept in her parents’ camper before they went into the house in the morning and told her father, who called the police.
The Herald-Whig normally does not identify people who say they were sexually assaulted. Cameron Vaughn voluntarily identified herself.
After the ruling was announced in court, Adrian said he couldn’t believe adults who were at the party took their responsibilities so lightly.
“This is what’s happened when parents do not exercise their parental responsibilities, when we have people, adults, having parties for teenagers, and they allow coeds and female people to swim in their underwear in their swimming pool,” Adrian said, according to the transcript. “And, no, underwear is not the same as swimming suits. It’s just — they allow 16-year-olds to bring liquor to a party. They provide liquor to underage people, and you wonder how these things happen.
“Well, that’s how these things happen. The Court is totally disgusted with that whole thing.”
In March, the Illinois Supreme Court said it would not order Adrian to impose a sentence in the case and that “the double jeopardy clause prohibits prosecution even where an acquittal is ‘based upon an egregiously erroneous foundation.’”
The board said that Adrian testified on April 8 and said his decision to reverse the verdict was based on evidence and his conclusion that the case wasn’t proven beyond a reasonable doubt and that his reversal was not an effort to “thwart the law.”
Adrian was first elected circuit judge in 2010.