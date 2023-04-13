QUINCY — Judge Robert Adrian's hearing before the Illinois Courts Commission will take place this fall.
During a pre-hearing conference Thursday, the hearing was set for Nov. 8. The hearing is expected to last at least two days but could stretch into a third day.
The complaint filed by the Illinois Judicial Inquiry Board with the commission charges Adrian with conduct prejudicial to the administration of justice and that brings the judicial office into disrepute, alleging he reversed a finding of guilt to prevent the defendant from serving a mandatory prison sentence, retaliated against a prosecutor for agreeing with critical comments about him, and gave false testimony before the board.
The charge stems after Adrian threw out a verdict from a bench trial in a criminal sexual assault case. In October 2021, Adrian found Drew S. Clinton guilty on one count of criminal sexual assault after a three-day bench trial.
Clinton faced a minimum of four years in prison after having served 148 days in the Adams County Jail, which according to the court transcript, Adrian said was a just sentence before he overturned the verdict.
The following week, Adrian told Josh Jones, lead trial attorney for the Adams County, to get out of his courtroom after Jones liked a Facebook post from Quanada that Adrian said attacked him.
If the commission sustains the board’s complaints, it has the ability to issue sanctions, including reprimand, censure, suspend without pay or remove.