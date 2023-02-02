QUINCY — Judge Robert Adrian's hearing before the Illinois Courts Commission will likely take place later this fall.
Attorneys for both the Illinois Judicial Inquiry Board and Adrian said during a pre-hearing conference Thursday that it would be November before they would be available for the hearing before the commission, which is expected to last two to three days.
The complaint filed by the Illinois Judicial Inquiry Board with the commission charges Adrian with conduct prejudicial to the administration of justice and that brings the judicial office into disrepute.
The charge stems after Adrian threw out a verdict from a bench trial in a criminal sexual assault case. In October 2021, Adrian found Drew S. Clinton guilty on one count of criminal sexual assault after a three-day bench trial.
Sixteen-year-old Cameron Vaughan said she attended a graduation party Memorial Day weekend where she drank alcohol and swam in a pool before she was taken to another house where she fell asleep. Vaughan told police she woke up with a pillow over her face, and that she was sexually assaulted by Clinton.
Clinton faced a minimum of four years in prison after having served 148 days in the Adams County Jail, which according to the court transcript, Adrian said was a just sentence before he overturned the verdict.
After the ruling was announced in court, Adrian said he couldn’t believe adults who were at the party took their responsibilities so lightly.
Advocates for survivors of sexual violence, including Quanada and the Illinois Coalition Against Sexual Assault, said his comments amounted to victim bashing.
The following week, Adrian told Josh Jones, lead trial attorney for the Adams County, to get out of his courtroom after Jones liked a Facebook post from Quanada that Adrian said attacked him.
Adrian was reassigned to civil matters the next day. He has since apologized to Jones according to multiple sources. Adrian has returned to the felony court docket.
In March 2021, the Illinois Supreme Court said it would not order Adrian to impose a sentence in the case and that “the double jeopardy clause prohibits prosecution even where an acquittal is ‘based upon an egregiously erroneous foundation.’”
The board alleges that Adrian testified that his decision to reverse the verdict was based on evidence and his conclusion that the case wasn’t proven beyond a reasonable doubt and that his reversal was not an effort to “thwart the law.”
A pre-hearing conference is set for March 9 where a hearing date should be set.
If the commission sustains the board’s complaints, it has the ability to issue sanctions, including reprimand, censure, suspend without pay or remove.