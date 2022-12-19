QUINCY — A $3,500 invoice for a housing need and demand study will be paid by the city of Quincy.
It was the second week in a row that the invoice from the Great River Economic Development Foundation was pulled from the weekly Finance Committee report.
Alderman Jeff Bergman, R-2, moved that the invoice be removed at Monday's council meeting. Bergman has been critical of the city splitting costs of studies that aldermen were reluctant to fully fund.
In October, the housing study was tabled indefinitely by council after the city, Adams County and GREDF agreed to split the cost.
Since the cost is less than $7,500, City Council approval is not required.
Aldermen voted 8-5 to approve the study. Dissenting with Bergman were Aldermen Greg Fletcher, R-1; Dave Bauer, D-2; Kelly Mays, R-3; and Mike Rein, R-5.
Mayor Mike Troup tried to rebut criticism for moving forward with the housing study.
"We worked with other groups who are willing to do the housing study … and we committed to pay a piece of it," Troup said. "We are doing that within the dollars that the departments have, and that the administration has the power to make a recommendation and pay it."
In other business, the board approved a 10-year intergovernmental with the Quincy Civic Center Authority for the use and distribution of hotel/motel taxes.
According to the agreement, the the authority will receive up to $750,000 in hotel/motel tax for Oakley-Lindsay Center operations. The city also will transfer $216,000 annually to a capital reserve fund. If returns come in higher, the remainder is distributed to the city.
The agreement also calls for the city to receive a 3% administration fee — up from 2%.
Finance Committee Chairman Mike Farha, R-4, said the agreement was reviewed by the committee and recommended for approval.
Aldermen approved an agreement with Adams County to allow the county exclusive use of the city-owned north-south alley between Vermont and Hampshire streets and between North Fifth and Sixth Streets, to install improvements and maintain for a one-time license fee of $1.
The council approved a joint agreement with county stating Quincy is responsible for proposed improvements to a portion of the east-west alley adjacent to property at 516 Vermont at an estimated cost of $100,000.
Aldermen also approved an ordinance to vacate the north-south alley between South Third, South Fourth, Ohio and Delaware streets.
