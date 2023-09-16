QUINCY — Although a Sept. 6 committee of the whole meeting sought to address issues with Quincy’s health insurance, aldermen and city employees remain largely unsatisfied with the answers provided by the city’s consultant.
City Comptroller Sheri Ray who presented the financial history of the city’s insurance at the meeting, said the city's health insurance consultant Jim Baxter was not saving the city money by negotiating the refund of all premiums sent to American Public Life for gap insurance.
Although Baxter said he is comparable to a “bird dog bringing (Quincy) a gift,” the gift being $332,000 dollars of APL’s “profit” from the premiums, Ray said the $332,000 portion of the $674,000 refunded is not APL's profit at all. It’s simply money APL hadn’t spent on claims yet. APL’s profits would only be known at the end of the contract period, which is still five months out.
“This refund has just got people feeling that they're entitled to it, but they don't understand that refund can't be given back because it's got to be used to reinsure the claims that are still to come,” Ray said. “So in my opinion, no refund or nothing should be done with the money until one year after the plan year ends.”
Alderman Mike Farha, R-4, who is one several aldermen who have personally suffered from lost claims under Coalition Health, says that the portal for the website did not work properly during the period when claims were not being acknowledged. He believes that this may have contributed to local providers' lack of acknowledgment of claims in the process.
According to Ray, Coalition Health has always been paid a $35.50 per head administrative fee monthly. Ray, whose office also handles payroll, estimates that the city has between 280 and 290 employees, meaning Coalition would get around $120,000 a year.
However, because city employees believed Coalition was the gap insurance provider until recently, the comptroller's office doesn’t know what APL’s rates are. In the last bill, the city passed along an approximately $40,000 monthly APL fee in addition to the per-head fee. Fiscal year 2024’s projected budget called for $732,000 to be sent to Coalition annually in Ray’s presentation at the meeting.
Baxter claimed during the meeting he negotiated the refund for free and took no commission for the APL plan.
But Ray said Baxter is still receiving his fee even though APL has outright canceled Quincy’s policy because of the difference between its written policy and the one negotiated with APL by Baxter.
“The contract that we have in place does specify a fixed amount, and I'm not sure if it's related to the APL piece of it or if it's related to his services,” Ray said. “The contract does specifically state that and we are invoiced and we are still paying that ($35.50).”
Mayor Mike Troup's office is the only office with a direct line of communication to Baxter, but didn’t respond to requests for information in time for publication.
Robert MeGee, president of the Police Benevolent and Protective Association Unit 12, said nonfinance city employees had no idea that APL was the gap insurance provider for months. MeGee says he and 10 other employees he knows never received insurance cards from APL, and were told Coalition was holding them for employees. Employee attempts to access their APL accounts revealed that they had no claims submitted over the course of a year, even though MeGee said he had “several qualifying claims.”
“But, constantly, if we contact Quincy Medical Group or Blessing Health, they have bills pending secondary insurance payment for 9, 10, 14 months,” MeGee said. But we still get our explanation of benefits like we normally do from Blue Cross Blue Shield and they process them just as fast as they always have … our insurance worked perfectly fine before (Baxter) had anything to do with it.”
He said when Baxter started managing insurance, long delays and faulty billing began to happen. Employees started getting billed for copays that didn’t exist in the current plan.
According to MeGee, he hasn’t paid a single penny of his deductibles in two years. He’s never received a bill, not even for a $90,000 surgery to open up his airway. MeGee pays only $60 a month in premiums on his single plan under the rates negotiated by the police union, but says he should be paying a $2,000 deductible according to his policy. MeGee knows officers on family plans in the same situation.
Quincy lacks any employees specialized in health insurance, which is why a third party consultant is sought.
“In that business, they say, ‘sell the sizzle, not the steak,’” Farha said. “Well, he sold the sizzle and not the steak … if it would have been up to me, when he offered to resign I would have said, ‘Thank you, Mr. Baxter, I accept.’”
On paper, Baxter is only responsible for forwarding claims to APL and negotiating the deal.
When approached through the mayor’s office, Baxter declined contact with the media until after an independent financial review had been completed.
Many city employees believe that Baxter is responsible for negotiation failures with APL.
“My assumption is the city had a consulting agreement with Jim Baxter and Coalition Health to develop the reinsurance premium,” Ray said. “When you hire someone to be your consultant, they should have our best interest in mind and I think(the failure of communication is) somewhere in there.”
“He gives us these half lies all the time,” MeGee said. “We can't ever get answers. If you ask him a yes or no question you get a 10-minute answer. And the word yes or no is never in the answer.”
During the meeting, Baxter said he gets paid a “thanks for the million dollars” fee.
Ray said Baxter is likely referring to the difference of $908,996 between the city's insurance expenses in the fiscal year 2021, when the city was still self-insured, and the fiscal year 2022, when Baxter's three-party insurance plan came into effect — the three parties being Coalition, Blue Cross Blue Shield and APL.
In 2021, city expenses were $6.75 million, a seven-year high due to increased claims. Ray's presentation data showed the seven-year low was $5.07 million in the 2016. In 2022, expenses were $5.84 million.
Ray said Baxter was not saving the money in the sense that the city has $1 million in a fund somewhere; he simply avoided a larger premiums increase with his three-party plan. Premiums increased by 20% in 2022, and employees' share of premiums has gone from 15% in 2021 to a projected 23% in 2024 if the city had remained on Baxter's APL plan. However, total expenses dipped in fiscal year 2021 as health care expenses were funded by $1.34 million in unbudgeted additions or "sweep funds," and employee premiums were raised so the plan was self-sufficient again.
Regardless of whether or not the system is actually saving the city money, Baxter is providing a service city employees are no longer receiving from APL. The City Council recently tabled a proposal to sever all ties with Baxter because Coalition still holds city employees’ claims and health care plan data. In the meantime, Baxter continues to collect approximately $10,117.50 per month in fees for managing the city’s insurance.
At last week's City Council meeting, Farha and several other aldermen said Baxter needs to be dropped as a consultant as soon as possible.
“Our attorney can pick up the slack, Sheri can pick up the slack. If we can’t do it ourselves then we aren’t set up right,” Farha said.
