DECATUR — The forgery and official misconduct charges filed against the fired state official accused of giving former Macon County Sheriff Howard Buffett an improper break on police training standards were all thrown out by a judge Thursday afternoon.

Macon County Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey Geisler ruled in favor of the defense argument that Macon County was an improper venue to consider the charges against Brent Fischer, the former director of the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board.

