QUINCY — Ameren gave Quincy landowners a chance to examine its plans for the area.

Central Illinois will be the subject of a 380-mile reconstruction of Ameren’s electric grid to increase the transmission capacity of the area to 345 kilovolts. The company is marketing the project as an opportunity for new power companies to compete in the Central Illinois market, possibly lowering the high prices that Ameren believes Illinois suffers from.

