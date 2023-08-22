QUINCY — Ameren gave Quincy landowners a chance to examine its plans for the area.
Central Illinois will be the subject of a 380-mile reconstruction of Ameren’s electric grid to increase the transmission capacity of the area to 345 kilovolts. The company is marketing the project as an opportunity for new power companies to compete in the Central Illinois market, possibly lowering the high prices that Ameren believes Illinois suffers from.
Ameren estimates that 85% of the project will be the replacement of old infrastructure along the same corridors that said infrastructure ran along, a figure that the company hopes will reassure landowners and environmentalists that the project will be minimally invasive.
“So the general response that we've gotten from farmers across the community, not just here in Quincy, is mostly support,” said Program Manager Sam Morris.
Ameren intends to exchange the squat and relatively girth H-frames that are already in place with “steel monopoles” which the company says will be minimally invasive due to requiring a smaller area of land to support themselves. When asked about its plans to avoid damaging farm irrigation systems with its construction work, Ameren says it has a process.
“You get a lot of the normal concerns about how it's going to impact their farming operations,” Morris said. “We tried to take a lot of steps to minimize the impact of our construction on the property. It starts with these meetings where we get feedback on sensitivities on their property that we need to avoid.
"We will continue next year as we start to engage in real estate discussions with affected landowners and then, before we actually go out and start construction, we have folks from our internal construction team that go out to meet with the landowners and talk about the buried utilities or field tiles on their property, review access routes to get to our infrastructure. In the instance that something is damaged, we work with the property owners to restore it to working condition.”
Morris said people should think of Ameren’s new transmission project as an electricity super highway. Power will be hiked up to high voltages to travel the long distances between the generators and consumers, with lines remaining far above ground where they cannot do any damage. The project will not touch distribution networks, which would be comparable to county and city roads in Morris’ metaphor.
The company will negotiate easements with landowners - essentially rental agreements for a very specific purpose.
The program has already completed the planning phase and will file the plans with the Illinois Commerce Commission in early 2024, anticipating a decision by early 2025.
The central Illinois portion of the project is part of a much larger program managed by Midcontinent Independent System Operator, a non-profit power management organization funded by its member companies. MISO’s program will add about 2,000 miles of transmission lines in a belt across Illinois.
The project will connect MISO’s networks in Iowa and Indiana with higher capacity lines, allowing the three networks to support each other more in the event of power outages, as well as replacing or upgrading potentially faulty substations and pylons. It will also make the area a more attractive location for prospective power companies, and provide customers with a greater choice of power providers including renewable energy sources.
If all goes according to plan, Ameren will begin construction in 2026, and complete the refurbished network in 2030.
