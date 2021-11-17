ANDALUSIA, Ill. — Illinois State Sen. Neil Anderson, R-Andalusia, announced Wednesday that he will seek re-election in the newly created 47th District, which includes northern Adams County.
Anderson who served the Quad Cities for since 2014 made the announcement at several stops in Western Illinois.
“I’m excited for the opportunity to continue serving,” Anderson said in a release. “I have been strongly encouraged to run for statewide or Federal office by a lot of great friends. I won’t say that some of the things coming out of the executive branch hasn’t tempted me to engage there, but in the end, I can do a lot more good if I stay in the Senate and keep building on what we’ve begun there.
"Getting things done is about building trust and relationships on both sides of the aisle. I have built a strong reputation as being reliable, being true to my word, and being willing to meet my colleagues across the aisle on issues related to labor, agriculture, transportation, middle class working families, and improving public safety. Ultimately, it’s where I can do the most good.”
Anderson has served as a firefighter and paramedic for the city of Moline and holds the rank of engineer.
Anderson and his wife, Brandi, have two children, Steel, 17, and Sophia, 9.
Election days for the 2022 elections are June 28 for the primary and Nov. 8 for the general.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.