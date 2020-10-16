When was the Chinese restaurant in operation at 30th and Broadway?
Before the building at 3000 Broadway was home to a Chinese restaurant, it served as a gas station.
The Chinese Inn restaurant operated in the building
The restaurant opened in December 1973 as the American Brazilin Chinese Inn offering Chinese, American and Brazilian cuisine.
Charles Lin, who was joined in the venture with several others, previously operated the Nan Pei Ho restaurant in the Legion Town and Country Shopping Center since July of 1973.
The restaurant’s name was later changed to China Inn Restaurant and even had a second location in downtown Quincy.
In 1984, an article in The Herald-Whig about a fire that damaged the building said the restaurant was owned by James Liu, who owed the restaurant since 1979.
When it closed exactly, we could not determine, but a 1994-1995 Quincy city directory showed that it was home to Palace Antiques. By 2003, a city directory showed it as owned by Liu.
City officials have previously said the lot would be difficult to redevelop because of access.
Do I need a driver’s license to drive a bicycle with a motor on it?
We looked at this issue several years ago but will revisit it after multiple questions on it.
If the top speed of the vehicle is under 20 mph and the engine is less than 1 horsepower, it is considered a low-speed electric or gas bicycle, and no driver’s license is required. However, the operator must be 16 years old.
The Illinois Secretary of State requires a Class L license for motorized bicycles with up to 150cc engine if they exceed any of these guidelines:
• It can attain a speed between 20 and 30 mph within one mile.
• The motor is capable of producing 2 brake horsepower or less.
• The engine displacement does not exceed 50cc.
• The transmission does not require gear shifting.
If the four criteria are met, the vehicle is considered a moped, and it can be operated with a current, standard driver’s license. Any bike with a 150cc engine or higher is classified as a motorcycle and requires a Class M license.