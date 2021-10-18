QUINCY — Applications for the Quincy Police Department are available at Quincy City Hall, 730 Maine, and online at quincyil.gov/employment.
Applications are due to the Board of Fire and Police Commissioners no later than 4:30 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 30, at City Hall. The applications also can be scanned and emailed to fire&policeboard@quincyil.gov.
Applicantss may order the "Police Aptitude and Character Test, PACT Candidate Orientation Guide" online at fpsi.com/product/pact-orientation-guide. The guide, which can be used to prepare for the exam, is available for $15.
Qualifications are included in the application along with future testing dates and requirements. Anyone with questions, can contact the Fire and Police Commission office at 217-222-4545 or email fire&policeboard@quincyil.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.