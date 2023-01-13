SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Area legislators were appointed to posts in the Illinois General Assembly after being sworn in Wednesday.
Sen. Jil Tracy, R- Quincy, will continue as a Republican Caucus whip at the request of Senate Minority Leader John Curran.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Area legislators were appointed to posts in the Illinois General Assembly after being sworn in Wednesday.
Sen. Jil Tracy, R- Quincy, will continue as a Republican Caucus whip at the request of Senate Minority Leader John Curran.
“It’s my honor to be asked by Leader Curran to continue in my leadership role as Senate Republican Whip,” Tracy said. “I enjoy working on the Senate Leadership Team to guide legislation and set policies that improve the lives of Illinoisans, such as much-needed budgetary and structural reforms to fix state government’s inefficiencies.”
“Sen. Tracy is a powerful voice in the Senate and a strong advocate for the western Illinois communities she serves so well,” Curran said. “She is a hard-working lawmaker who brings to our leadership team a wealth of legislative knowledge and keen insight into complex state issues.
Sen. Neil Anderson, R-Andalusia, was named Republican Caucus chair.
“I want to thank Leader Curran for this appointment and his faith in me to help lead the Senate Republicans during this upcoming General Assembly,” said Senator Anderson. “I look forward to serving in this position as we seek to advance policy ideas that benefit the people of our great state.”
In the House, Rep. Norine Hammond, R-Macomb, was named deputy minority leader by Minority Leader Tony McCombie.
“Norine Hammond has been my friend, seatmate and trusted partner during our time together in the Illinois House of Representatives,” McCombie said. “Her exemplary leadership, dedicated service, and commonsense approach to governing makes her an outstanding choice for my Leadership team. I look forward to working with Norine to protect Illinois families, improve our economy, and put an end to the culture of corruption in Springfield.”
Rep. C.D. Davidsmeyer, R-Jacksonville, was named assistant minority leader.
“I want to thank Leader McCombie for the trust she has placed in me to serve on her Leadership Team for the 103rd General Assembly,” Davidsmeyer said. “Tony McCombie is a downstate legislator who also represents a border district like mine. She will be a strong voice in Springfield for our shared conservative values. I’m excited to be working with her and our entire team to help restore balance to Illinois state government.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.