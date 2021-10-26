QUINCY — A January jury trial has been set for the Arkansas man arrested in connection with the reported kidnapping of a Quincy woman.
Court records show Mario A. Mason on Tuesday pleaded not guilty to charges of kidnapping, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated domestic battery and two counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault.
The case was placed on the January jury docket.
Mason, 40, was indicted on the charges Oct. 14. He allegedly held the woman against her will and struck her. He also is alleged to have sexually assaulted the woman.
An Adams County warrant was issued July 20 for the kidnapping of a Quincy woman.
The Quincy Police Department said on July 19, the woman’s family contacted officers about her possible kidnapping. The investigation led to a warrant being issued and a search being conducted at a room of the Welcome Inn. Officers reportedly found evidence related to a domestic battery and kidnapping.
The woman was found two days later in Marked Tree, Ark.
Mason was arrested Sept. 14 in Marshall County, Ky., after a several-hour search in a wooded area. Mason reportedly fled from police.
He is set to return to court Dec. 14 for a status hearing.
Mason continues to be held the Adams County Jail on $2 million bond.