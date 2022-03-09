QUINCY — The Quincy man accused of taking more than 200 videos of people in a locker room or restroom without their knowledge has waived his right to a preliminary hearing.
John R. Rokusek entered the waiver during a brief court appearance Wednesday in Adams County Circuit Court.
He will return to court April 20 for arraignment.
Rokusek, 59, faces nine counts of unauthorized video recording. He was arrested Nov. 4 after he reportedly took video recordings of people without their consent in a restroom, locker room or changing room between Nov. 16, 2020, and Nov. 4, 2021.
The images were reportedly taken at 519 S. 18th where his marketing agency operated.
Rokusek remains free on bond after posting $10,000.