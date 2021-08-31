Arrest made in Tuesday bank robbery

QUINCY — The Mercantile Bank in downtown Quincy was robbed Tuesday afternoon.
The Quincy Police Department said it received a holdup alarm at 1:17 p.m. from the bank at 440 Maine.
“When officers arrived, the suspect was already gone,” said QPD Deputy Chief of Operations Shannon Pilkington. “It’s unknown whether a weapon was displayed at this time. We’re still investigating.”
Pilkington said police were given the description of a man wearing a black hat, black Adidas sweatshirt and tan boots, who left the scene on an electric bicycle with small tires.
In a statement released Tuesday evening, QPD said an officer saw a suspect matching the description they had been give at the intersection of 18th and Broadway. The suspect was detained and questioned, after which he was arrested on the charge of aggravated robbery.
QPD identified the suspect as Samuel Kenwick, 40, of Quincy. Kenwick was lodged in the Adams County Jail pending a bond hearing on Wednesday. The QPD statement noted that all of the money taken was also recovered.
Staff writer Mike Sorensen contributed to this report