QUINCY — On Friday, Aug. 11, the last week of summer for kids all over Quincy, cheerful stars and stripes wave at the morning in greeting at Iles Elementary School.
At the front of the building, two dollops of silvery metal arch their red backs to the sky, poised like a pair of dogs in play bows. It's the latest subject of Arts Quincy's campaign to bring local art into the streets and schools of the city.
While the working world outside enjoys the stately 19th-century architecture that made Quincy the “Gem City”, Arts Quincy’s Program Manager Jaycie Spake serves the students of Iles with her own colorful conception of Quincy’s history, a mural of Colonel Iles himself bringing melody and pomp to the music hall of Iles Elementary.
“For the color scheme of this specific mural, they're all the same colors that are all throughout the whole school,” Spake said. “They're just saturated. So like red, blue, orange, green and purple, are all the colors that you see throughout the school but I wanted to take it a step higher and bring a little bit more color.”
The new mural has the same themes of spontaneity and exploration that were Spake's signature in her previous murals at Baldwin Elementary.
As for the meaning of the piece, Spake says she wanted to convey an energetic Ilne, leaning a classroom of children into an exploration of art and music as a director would lead a band.
“So I came up with this and designed it,” Spake said. “But the guy at the forefront, Colonel George Iles, we're both having trouble saying that. He's part of the all-African American Tuskegee Airmen. The school really thrives on their six principles, which are up in that cafeteria right there.”
The Tuskegee Airmen were an association of fighter and bomber pilots who fought in the later years of WWII, primarily in North Africa and over Italy. They became famous for being the first group of African American military aviators, fighting for their country while the Jim Crow laws were still in place.
A massive manpower-hungry mobilization effort, a desire to end the cripplingly high unemployment rates of the Great Depression, and the prospect of civil unrest from an underemployed black community forced President Franklin Roosevelt to issue Executive Order #8802, opening up defense work to African Americans for equal pay.
This decision immediately bore fruit for the black community by providing thousands of otherwise inaccessible jobs regulated by the federal government due to efforts towards mobilizing its economy for war.
In the success of the Tuskegee Airman, who never let a single heavy bomber they escorted get shot down, the movement found a victory in morals and prestige. The Tuskegee Airmen were awarded three distinguished unit citations despite braving discrimination from inside the military, the federal government and their everyday lives.
In Quincy - a rural, mostly white city - Spake and Arts Quincy Director Laura Sievert know that the prevalence of a figure like Colonel Iles in their mural is remarkable.
‘When we do these projects, we go back and forth with stakeholders at the locations to say what's important to you to showcase to your students; what message do you want to get across,” Sievert said. “So the ability to go around with to the principal or folks in the main office and say what resonates and then have an artist right here in Quincy, that can bring that to life is a huge asset. And you can see that in Jason's work throughout the city.”
Sievert called the added diversity and historical lessons, “right in line with our mission.”
“Representation matters and we all know that. I think seeing more representation that reflects some diversity is especially excellent. This is a person who would flex excellence and leadership and had an amazing contribution to history. So he certainly deserves to be on a wall in his own right too.”
The six guiding principles of the school are: Aim high, believe in yourself, use your brain, never quit, expect to win, and always be ready to go.
“Everyone really likes his polka-dot socks,” Spake said. “First thing that everyone says is 'Oh, I love his socks!" Because I think they like to think that if they knew George Iles, he would love something like this. He would love leading kids.”
According to Sievert, this is Arts Quincy’s 14th piece of public art, eight of which are sculptures like the one in front of Iles Elementary. The organization is currently offering a tour of all its sculptures and outdoor murals via the app Otocast.
Arts Quincy continues to partner with local businesses, non-profits, and charities to provide artists like Spake a chance to improve the town with their work.
