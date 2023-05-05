Assault weapons ban back in place for now after appellate court’s order

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is pictured in a Capitol News Illinois file photo.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The assault weapons ban that Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed into law in January is back in force after a federal appeals court on Thursday blocked a temporary injunction that a lower court judge in East St. Louis issued on April 28.

In a one-page order, Judge Frank H. Easterbrook of the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago granted a motion from Attorney General Kwame Raoul to stay the injunction pending an appeal of the lower court’s order.

